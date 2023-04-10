Oakbridge Insurance adds two with local ties
Oakbridge Insurance, on St. Simons Island, recently announced the additions of Mac Shelander and Thomas Meadows.
Oakbridge Insurance adds two with local ties
Oakbridge Insurance, on St. Simons Island, recently announced the additions of Mac Shelander and Thomas Meadows.
Shelander is a fifth-generation St. Simons Island native and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2018 with a BBA in real estate.
He is a licensed property and casualty insurance agent and has been in the insurance industry for three years.
Meadows is a Glynn Academy graduate and earned his BBA from College of Coastal Georgia. He began his career in risk management in 2017.
Oakbridge Insurance is located at 225 Marina Drive, St. Simons Island, and can also be reached at 912-638-8600.
— The Brunswick News
