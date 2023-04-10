Oakbridge Insurance adds two with local ties

Oakbridge Insurance, on St. Simons Island, recently announced the additions of Mac Shelander and Thomas Meadows.

More from this section

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.