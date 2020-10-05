An Oak Grove Island developer is looking to expand the number of dwelling units in a proposed housing development on the west side of the island from 122 to 130.
Mainland Planning Commissioners will hear developer Bud Myrick’s proposal Tuesday night.
Myrick had the 36.4-acre property rezoned earlier this year to allow him to build one single-family home, 26 duplexes and 95 townhomes in three to five-unit structures on Oak Grove Island. Before the rezoning, county staff said a developer could have built a 100-unit apartment complex, 209 townhome units, a 200-room hotel, shops and other unspecified commercial enterprises.
In essence, the new proposal would drop the minimum lot size for each unit in a duplex from 6,000 square feet to 2,000 square feet and reduce the minimum parcel width from 60 feet to 25 feet.
“While there is an increase in the number of proposed dwelling units, the increase in single-family homes in the development plan would be more in keeping with the existing nature of residential development in the neighboring Oak Grove Island Plantation (planned development zone),” a report prepared by the county’s planning and zoning division states.
An earlier rezoning request passed both the MPC and the Glynn County Commission on the conditions that the developer conduct a traffic study to determine the impact the project could have on the island’s infrastructure, capped the number of residential units to 122 and restricted the owner to use the property exclusively for the proposed houses, townhomes and duplexes.
It proved divisive among Oak Grove Island residents, however, with an equal number speaking for and against it in February.
The MPC will discuss and hold a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse. The meeting will be broadcast to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.