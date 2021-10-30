On Dec. 18, Oak Grove Cemetery will again join Arlington National Cemetery and about 2,100 other locations in placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans.
In its participation with Wreaths Across America at noon, Oak Grove will ceremonially remember those who served with the placing of live evergreen wreaths on veterans’ graves, said Marcie Jones, who coordinates the effort for the Oak Grove Cemetery Society.
Cadets from the Marine Junior ROTC at Glynn Academy and Navy Junior ROTC at Brunswick High will again present the colors.
In December 2020, Oak Grove’s first year of participating, volunteers and veterans’ relatives placed wreaths on 151 graves at Oak Grove.
Also, residents of Camden, Wayne and Brantley counties picked up wreaths Jones had ordered for them for placement on the graves of veterans in those counties.
One thing is for sure, the cemetery will look better this year after Oak Grove Cemetery Society members and other volunteers clean grave markers of mold and dirt and, in some cases, repair broken monuments.
Jones’ husband, Ernest, a board member and director of grounds in the cemetery, and society member Steven Hinson were in the cemetery last week repairing a marker that had toppled forward and broken in half.
Hinson first scrubbed down both pieces of the marble stone before he and Ernest Jones used a heavy pry bar to level the base and get it back into plumb.
After it had been checked repeatedly with a level, Hinson mixed some epoxy and spread it over the broken ends of the monument as Jones held the unsecured piece. Hinson used a paint brush to daub the epoxy into cracks and pits in the stone.
When it came time to rejoin the pieces, there was nothing to do but to muscle the top of the monument into place onto the lower half then brace it with wood slats secured with clamps. The brace would stay on for at least 24 hours to give the epoxy time to fully cure.
The cemetery has suffered a lot of neglect through the years partly because many of the deceased have no descendants to keep up the burial sites.
Marcie Jones said one of her favorite restoration projects was the grave of a mother and baby near the entrance. The grave had collapsed and a mason from Savannah came to do the repairs, she said.
“He was here every weekend for months,’’ she said.
Ernest Jones and Hinson restored the monument of Clarinda Harriet Colesberry, who died in December 1912 at the age of 76. Her stone said she was the wife of Capt. Samuel Hassan Colesberry, for whom there was no grave.
“It looks like he was buried at sea,’’ Ernest Jones said.
Hinson and Jones sometimes repair two or three gravestones in a day, but they clean many more working two to three days a week.
The job of lifting collapsed stones, leveling everything and putting them back in place can get complicated and require weeks of coordination, Jones and Hinson said.
They coordinate work and activity in the cemetery with the city of Brunswick, which owns it. There are graves dating to the late 1800s, including those of many of the city’s prominent residents.
The city has money to maintain the cemetery but not to make repairs so the cemetery society has to raise its own funds from society member dues, donations and, come December, from participating in Wreaths Across America.
A non-profit founded in 2007, Wreaths Across America donates some of the proceeds of wreath sales to participating organizations.
Since its founding, Wreaths Across America has reached some important milestones. By 2012, the 1 millionth wreath was placed at Arlington National Cemetery: Christmas of 2014 was the first time every headstone at Arlington had a wreath.
And 2018 was the first year that Christmas wreaths were placed at the U.S. National Cemetery at Normandy.
The theme for this year’s placement is “Live Up to Their Legacy,’’ and the public is invited to the noon ceremony at Oak Grove.
Those who want to sponsor a wreath for $15 may do so through the website https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/GA0300P, which opens on the Oak Grove page.
Anyone who wants to order wreaths to place at veterans graves in other cemeteries should call or text 912-574-9144 and leave a message. The calls and texts will be returned with information on how to purchase the wreaths and when to pick them up.