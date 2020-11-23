Oak Grove Cemetery will lay Christmas wreaths at the graves of 150 veterans Dec. 19 as part of the annual Wreaths Across America tradition.
Arlington National Cemetery announced last week plans to cancel its ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns. President Donald Trump and Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy overruled that decision, and the ceremony is now planned to go on.
Marcie Jones, who is coordinating the wreath-laying for the local cemetery society, said the safety concerns at Arlington far exceed those at Oak Grove.
“We’re a 3-acre cemetery with 150 veterans,’’ whose graves are scattered around the burial grounds, Jones said. Arlington has 400,000 military members buried row-on-row over its rolling hills.
“Even as little a cemetery as we are, I think we can socially distance. I think we’re not going to have a problem,’’ she said.
Also, it’s outdoors, which medical experts say is the safer place to be.
Jones, whose husband is cemetery board member Ernest Jones, said she has lined up 30 volunteers who can easily maintain social distance as they lay the wreaths prior to a noon ceremony. With an average of five wreaths per volunteer, the work can be done quickly, and others may want to come, she said.
The public is welcome to attend the ceremony, she said.
The cemetery also secured permission from the county to place eight wreaths at the new Veterans Memorial Park at 2 p.m., one at each of the monuments to the seven branches of service and one for the MIAs, she said.
There was another cancellation of a Wreaths Across America event closer to home, at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville. There will be no public ceremony, but small groups and volunteers will be able to lay wreaths during the week.
Chandra Capps-Kendall said she has placed wreaths at the Glennville cemetery since Christmas 2009 after her father’s remains were interred there at the columbarium. Her mother is also interred there.
Capps-Kendall said she is disappointed that she won’t be able to honor other veterans by laying a Christmas wreath this year, but she has heard the wreaths will still be delivered and family members may place them.
In announcing the previous cancellation of Arlington’s participation in the Dec. 19 event, Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of Arlington and Army national cemeteries, said the decision was not made lightly and only after reviewing various options. The cemetery had consulted with Wreaths Across America, public health officials and others in reaching its decision, she said.
“We determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,’’ Durham-Aguilera said.
“We understand that although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event.”
In recent days, COVID-19 cases have increased rapidly to unprecedented levels in Arlington, Va., where the cemetery is located.
Following Trump and McCarthy's announcement that the ceremony should go on, Arlington National Cemetery posted on its website that "we are collaborating with Wreaths Across America to ensure placement of wreaths on every appropriate grave and marker, while providing the safest event possible."
Last week, Jones said she was disappointed that the decision to cancel had been made.
“I know if my family member was buried in Arlington, I would see they got a wreath," she said. "I have to believe something’s going to be done there.”
Wreaths Across America also said last week it was shocked by the decision after the organization had worked with local, state and national officials to ensure that all outdoor wreath placements events were conducted safely. The agency had said it would “adjust and adapt” to carry out its mission.
There are events scheduled for Dec. 19 at more than 2,400 participating ceremonies across the country, the agency said.
“Our Gold Star families have lost too much for us to just give up,’’ Wreaths Across America said.
Jones said she’s far from giving up and has agreed to take delivery of 260 wreaths. Of those 213 were sold as of Tuesday, including those for Oak Grove, leaving 47 for others who want them.
Jones said she became aware of Wreaths Across America when she visited her father’s grave in Macon at Christmas.
“There was a wreath on it. I turned it over and on the back it said, ‘Today I placed a wreath on the grave of an American hero,’’’ she said. “That’s how I was introduced to Wreaths Across America.”
Through the wreath program, Jones said, “I have met some people who will probably be in my life forever.”
Anyone who wants a wreath to place on the grave of a veteran buried in a cemetery other than Oak Grove may call or text her at 912-547-9144. Anyone who wants to sponsor a $15 wreath for a veteran may do so by going to the Oak Grove website at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/GA0300P.
The deadline for ordering is Nov. 30.
Clarification: An earlier version of this article that ran in the Nov. 23 print edition of The Brunswick News did not reflect the decision to reverse the cancellation of the Arlington National Cemetery ceremony for Wreaths Across America. Updates have been made to this story.