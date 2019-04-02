Woven into the fabric of stories about the well-known citizens of Brunswick’s past is the vital role played by the women in their lives.
Many of these women are laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery on Mansfield Street, alongside some of the most important names in Brunswick’s history books — including the city’s early founding father Urbanus Dart, the founders of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation and famous families like the Nightingales and Dents.
These women will be the focus of an upcoming walking tour hosted by the Oak Grove Cemetery Society, a nonprofit whose sole mission is to protect and preserve the cemetery. The tour will be hosted May 4.
“This tour is going to be about ladies and beauty and Victorian customs of how the women had to live their lives back then,” said GuyNel Johnson, who helps lead tours at Oak Grove Cemetery and supports its mission as a member of the Magnolia Garden Club, one of the society’s partners. “It was very different from today, of course.”
Concerned citizens formed Oak Grove Cemetery Society in 2014 to restore the city of Brunswick’s first burial site, which had fallen into a state of neglect and disrepair. The society works closely with the city to maintain the cemetery, which was established in 1838 and where many prominent Glynn County families from that time period are buried.
The society’s first order of business was to install bollards at the cemetery’s entrance to prevent vehicles from entering and driving over graves. Vandals also frequented the cemetery, and weeds gave it an overgrown look.
The cemetery society, which includes about 125 members today, celebrated its five-year anniversary March 28.
“To date, the society and our partner the City of Brunswick have invested over $50,000 in improvements and enhancements to Oak Grove Cemetery,” said Robert Gindhart, president and founder of Oak Grove Cemetery Society.
The cemetery society partnered with stakeholders to create a master plan of needed improvements. The plan is reviewed annually and used to prioritize the work the society will focus on each year.
“So the master plan drives the fundraising efforts,” Gindhart said.
So far, the society and its partners have restored the cemetery’s chapel, added two gardens and begun cleaning, repairing and restoring grave sites.
The work is being done in small steps, and a recent donation allowed for the addition of another improvement to the cemetery.
Bobby Roberts and the Magnolia Garden Club donated money used to purchased 13 walking tour signs for the cemetery. The signs will help those who wish to go on self-guided tours using the brochure maps of the cemetery, available at Old City Hall.
The brochure-led walking tour highlights some of the colorful and interesting stories of those who lay at rest in the cemetery.
Magnolia Garden Club became a support of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society’s mission many years ago, Johnson said.
Roberts donated $1,000 for the walking tour signs, and Magnolia Garden Club donated $400.
Johnson also currently leads a symbolism tour around the cemetery, educating participants on the meanings of the various Victorian symbols on the graves.
Some of those symbols will be discussed in the Spring Cemetery Tour on May 4. The tour will begin at 4 p.m., and suggested donations of $15 are requested. The tour will take about 90 minutes and will be canceled if it rains.
A walking tour like this has not be offered by the cemetery society for several years, due to issues caused by recent hurricanes.
The tour will raise money to continue the preservation work at the cemetery.
“Oak Grove Cemetery Society’s vision is that Oak Grove Cemetery is a public place to encounter history, heritage and tranquility,” Gindhart said. “And in order to promote that vision, we give guided tours, historical tours.”
The tours do not aim to create an illusion of spookiness, he said.
“These are true historical tours and the accounts of the lives of the people who built and dreamed all those Victorian structures in Brunswick,” Gindhart said.
The upcoming tour will focus on the cemetery’s women in celebration of Mother’s Day.
“We’re going to highlight some of the ladies, the amazing women, that are buried here,” Johnson said. “And we are going to highlight our three sculptures — the only human sculpture in Oak Grove Cemetery are three of our ladies that will be highlighted on this tour.”
Those with questions can call 912-222-8569 or email gwant@sonic.net.