National Weather Service meteorologists now predict Hurricane Dorian could arrive in the Golden Isles by 8 p.m. today.
Representatives of local and state government agencies assembled in Glynn County’s Emergency Operations Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday to hear the latest news of the hurricane’s progress towards the Isles.
Little had changed from an earlier 2:30 p.m. weather service briefing. Hurricane Dorian is on the move and was roughly 190 miles southeast of Palm Coast, Fla., as of 6 p.m. It appears that Dorian is continuing its forecasted track skimming the North Florida and Georgia coastlines, said NWS meteorologist Al Sandrick.
Sandrick said the hurricane is expected to hit the Glynn County area around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Winds should reach tropical storm force between 6 p.m. and midnight. Tropical storm conditions will likely hold well into Thursday afternoon.
The wind could gust between 39 and 73 mph during that period, gusting faster the closer one gets to the beach. Winds that speed are more than enough to tear limbs from trees and knock over power lines, he said.
Waves as tall as 22 feet had been recorded off the coast of Daytona Beach, Fla., Sandrick said, reinforcing the weather service’s earlier warning that Dorian would produce extremely high surf and breaking waves.
In an earlier weather briefing, Sandrick said that breakers will be both “historic” and an “extreme and increasing threat” as the storm approaches. Waves are expected to reach 15 to 20 feet in height at the sand bars and seven to 10 feet by the time they hit the beach.
In that same briefing, he encouraged everyone to be extremely wary of waves at Gould’s Inlet and the coastline around the St. Simons Lighthouse.
Meteorologists also predict strong storm surges, around three to five feet along the coastline and two to four feet along rivers and the Intracoastal Waterway.
Combined with forecasts of around four to six inches of rainfall on the coast — three to five in western Glynn County — Sandrick said flash floods are possible throughout the Golden Isles. The entire county was under a flash flood warning as of 6 p.m.
The next weather briefing is scheduled for 8 a.m. today.
“Tomorrow is the day,” said county EMA Director Jay Wiggins.
Following the weather briefing, Wiggins said Dorian will likely not impede travel around the county until later in the day.
“We should be good well into the afternoon to move around,” Wiggins said.
“There’s still time. If they have any preparations to make now is the time. You still have time to evacuate if you change your mind,” Wiggins added after the briefing.
A mandatory evacuation is in effect for zone A — areas east of Interstate 95. Wiggins said there were no plans as of 6 p.m. to call for an evacuation of zone B, areas west of the interstate.
He wasn’t ready to talk reentry but said the county would provide more information on the subject after the NWS’ 8 a.m. briefing.
The county also had no plans as of 6 p.m. to close the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs took time following the briefing to refute a rumor that the utility intended to shut off the water system at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
There were no plans as of 6 p.m. Tuesday to shut off the water system. That could change depending on the hurricane, however.
Residents can find details about evacuating, see the most recent weather reports, view power outages, information about potential storm surges and more at tinyurl.com/emadashboard.