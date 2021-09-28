Nursing homes and senior care centers are following the path of the lodging industry by hanging their hopes on government.
They say they need state legislatures and the U.S. Congress to take actions that will improve their ability to keep employees, fill staff vacancies and continue to care for the nation's elderly and infirm.
Among other things, the American Health Care Association, which includes the National Center for Assisted Living, is asking for more Medicaid and Medicare compensation.
The organization speaks for more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities in Georgia and across the rest of the nation.
A recent survey of its membership turned up startling results, including staffing shortages at nearly every nursing home and assisted living facility in the county. Of those surveyed, 99% of the nursing homes reported staffing issues and 96% of the assisted living is struggling with the same issue.
Other survey findings include:
• That 86% of nursing homes and 77% of assisted living providers said their workforce situation has worsened over the last three months.
• That 59% of nursing homes and nearly one-third of assisted living providers are experiencing a high level of staffing shortages, with finding qualified candidates their biggest obstacle.
• That 78% of nursing homes and 71% of assisted living facilities are concerned workforce challenges might force them to close.
To Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCA, the survey paints a clear picture of an industry in trouble.
“The survey demonstrates the severe workforce challenges long term care providers are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "Too many facilities are struggling to hire and retain staff that are needed to serve millions of vulnerable residents.”
Problems associated with the difficulty of losing staff include having to ask employees to work overtime or an extra shift. Consequently, the survey found nearly 70% of nursing homes are forced to hire expensive agency staff and, worse for future residents, 58% are limiting new admissions.
“Lawmakers across the country must prioritize long term care and that begins with providing resources to address workforce challenges," Parkinson said.
"When facilities have the means to offer competitive wages and training programs, workers will follow."
Parkinson said the industry's wish list is included in a compilation of key proposals in what's been dubbed Care for Our Seniors Act.
“Congress has the opportunity right now, through budget reconciliation, to include meaningful investments in long term care, which will help address key staffing challenges," Parkinson said. "Our caregivers are the backbone of long term care, and they deserve the full support of our lawmakers.
"We cannot allow facilities to close because of these challenges, which will directly impact residents and their families, especially when lawmakers have the means to help solve this dire situation."
In December, nursing home administrators from around the state met with Gov. Brian Kemp and told him basically the same thing, that finding and keeping staff was a major challenge during the pandemic. Many were leaving out of fear of contracting COVID-19.
Among the details provided Kemp were these Georgia statistics as of Nov. 30, 2020:
• That 9,433 nursing home and assisted living workers had tested positive for COVID-19.
• That 17,363 long-term care residents had tested positive for the virus.
• That 2,916 long-term residents had died from the coronavirus or from complications of having the virus.
The nation's lodging industry, also wrestling with financial losses due to COVID-19's impact on travel, is asking the government for monetary help. It says it needs federal assistance to boost wages and retirement benefits so that it can attract and keep workers.