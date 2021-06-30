Nursing homes and assisted living communities are asking the U.S. Congress and state legislatures to help them hire and keep employees.
Employee shortages that intensified with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last year continue to hound the industry in 2021.
The National Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living says it needs better pay and benefits for the staffs at its 14,000 affiliates. That would be possible with higher reimbursement from the federal government, the organizations say.
They’re attempting to amplify their plea and prove their case with the following facts:
• 94 percent of nursing homes faced staffing shortages in the last month; 81 percent of assisted living communities were experiencing the same problem.
• Over 50 percent of nursing homes and assisted living facilities reported workers quitting and losing key staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic, including certified nursing assistants, direct caregivers and dietary staff.
• Close to 75 percent of nursing homes and nearly 60 percent of assisted living communities said their overall workforce situation has worsened since last year.
• The majority of nursing homes and nearly half of assisted living communities are operating at a loss and only a quarter of both are confident they can last a year or more.
Eighty-one percent of the nursing home providers and 75 percent of assisted living communities said higher reimbursement would allow them to offer more pay and better benefits, which would prove fruitful in recruiting and retaining employees.
“The survey results clearly indicate that the long term care workforce is facing serious challenges, and our country must make significant investments to help address these shortfalls,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “Lawmakers across the country must prioritize long term care to ensure the profession has the necessary resources to maintain a strong workforce. This begins with addressing chronic underfunding of Medicaid for nursing homes, which currently only covers 70 to 80 percent of the cost of care.
“We have laid out proposals in our Care For Our Seniors Act that would enable our providers to address staffing shortages, but without help from Congress and state legislators, this will not be possible.”
Just staying afloat will be a challenge. The organizations estimate the industry will lose $94 billion over the course of the pandemic, forcing the closure of more than 1,800 facilities.
“Even though COVID cases in long term care are at historic lows, providers are struggling to recover from the economic crisis the pandemic has induced,” Parkinson said. “Too many facilities are operating under shoestring budgets simply because policymakers have failed to dedicate the proper resources, and this can have devastating consequences.”
Parkinson is urging the government to send immediate resources through what remains of the Provider Relief Fund and to address what he says is “the chronic underfunding” of Medicaid.
Area nursing homes, including Sears Manor and Gracemore, post job opportunities on their websites.
Employment opportunities are available, under the heading of careers or jobs, for CNAs, registered and practical nurses, dietary cooks and aides. There are also openings in housekeeping, laundry and maintenance.
Southeast Georgia Health System, which operates two Senior Care Centers — one in Brunswick and the other in St. Marys — is actively hiring through various channels.
“Most health care organizations are actively hiring and using multiple options for procuring permanent and supplemental staff as needed,” said Christine Kipp, interim vice-president of patient care services. “Southeast Georgia Health System is actively recruiting and has hired multiple personnel in the last month in our Senior Care Centers.”