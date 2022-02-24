On the evening of the second anniversary of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a crowd of nearly 100 emerged from a walk through the neighborhood where he drew his final breath and stopped to say his name together one more time.
They then counted down from 23 and turned their faces to the sky as balloons were released in Arbery’s memory.
The event was one of several held Wednesday to mark Feb. 23, 2020, the day Arbery was chased down and fatally shot.
Among those who walked in his honor was his aunt, Carla Arbery. It had been an emotional day, she said, one of reflection for her and her family.
“I’ve been talking to my sons because they were really close, like brothers, with Ahmaud,” she said after the walk.
Much has changed in the two years since her nephew’s Sunday afternoon jog ended in his death on a Satilla Shores street.
The three White men charged with killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, have since been found guilty of murder by the state and of federal hate crimes by a federal court. Georgia has overhauled its citizen’s arrest law, passed new hate crime legislation and proclaimed Feb. 23 to be Ahmaud Arbery Day in his memory.
None of these events removes the pain of his loss. Events held Wednesday offered a way for Arbery’s loved ones and those who’ve supported the family over the past two years to come together in honor of his memory and in mourning.
Gerald Griggs, first vice president of the Atlanta NAACP, drove down to Glynn County for the anniversary observance.
“We wanted to make sure, as we were present for both trials, in supporting this family that they understand the NAACP will consistently push and fight for justice for this family and others,” he said.
Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were found guilty of murder and other charges by the state in November 2021 and given life sentences in January.
The three men were additionally found guilty Tuesday of federal hate crimes. The jury found the three guilty of attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery’s right to use a public street because he was Black, among other charges.
Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael were at home on Feb. 23, 2020, when they saw Arbery run past their home. Suspecting him of criminal activity, the McMichaels armed themselves, got into their pickup truck and pursued him. Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup when he saw Arbery run by his home with the McMichaels in pursuit.
Arbery was trapped between the trucks when Travis McMichael confronted him and shot Arbery twice at close range as the two men struggled for possession of Travis’ 12-gauge shotgun.
Bryan captured the shooting on cellphone video. When shared on social media, the video brought significant attention to the case. It made Ahmaud Arbery a well-known name and “I run with Maud” a call for justice.
As part of the anniversary observance Wednesday, a dedication ceremony was held at a park on Townsend Street in Brunswick that has been renamed Ahmaud Arbery Park.
A 2.23-mile run/walk also took place at Brunswick High School’s track.
The Transformative Justice Coalition hosted a vigil earlier in the day in Satilla Shores at the location of the shooting.
They released doves in the subdivision as part of a spirit release meant to bring peace to Arbery and his family, said Dana Roberts, a local resident working with the coalition.
“We started the spirit release the moment he started out the house, and we went through the time that Ahmaud left his house to run,” she said. “… Now that his spirit has been released from that traumatic area, the family can be at peace. He can be at peace.”
Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, spoke in Atlanta on the second anniversary of her son’s death. During an event at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Cooper-Jones announced that The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, which she established, will award six $3,000 scholarships to students at Brunswick High, her son’s alma mater.
Scholarship recipients will be announced May 8, which would have been Arbery’s 28th birthday.
Carla Arbery said her family’s strength has grown during the past two years in the aftermath of Arbery’s death.
“At first sometimes it felt like, where is the next break?” she said. “But God has been really good. We’ve been able to continue to push on, and that was important, to continue to push. We didn’t give up. We kept on going.”