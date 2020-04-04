The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District rose by seven as of noon today, with Glynn County showing the largest jump with four new cases for a total of 27.
Total number of confirmed cases in the eight-county coastal district stood at 131.
Figures released for other counties in the district are Camden and Effingham, six apiece; McIntosh, two; Chatham County, 64 (an adjustment from 65 reported earlier); Liberty, nine; Long, one; and Bryan, 15.
The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the coastal district remained at four, three in the Chatham County-Savannah area and one in Bryan County.
The number of confirmed cases throughout the state increased by 193 since 7 p.m. Friday, rising to 6,160, including 1,239 hospitalizations and 209 deaths. The figures are the results of 26,294 public and commercial tests.
The top five counties with the highest number of confirmed cases remained the same: Fulton County, 941 cases (26 deaths); Dougherty County-Albany, 636 (30); DeKalb, 500 (8); Cobb, 428 (20); and Gwinnett, 364 (8).
In counties closest to Glynn but in different health districts, Ware County reported the most, 17 cases and three deaths, followed by Charlton County, one case. No cases were reported in Wayne and Brantley counties.