With more cases of COVID-19 surfacing, Coastal Georgia’s top health official is keeping an eye on the calendar.
“I’m really interested in seeing what happens over the next week or two,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District.
“We have the BA.5 variant here, and we just had July Fourth with all the gatherings and travel that are typical of the holiday. We are just now entering the time period when we might begin to see an increase in infection rates following a potential super spreader event.”
Counties in the district like Glynn and Camden already are. There are more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of patients hospitalized with the virus at Southeast Georgia Health System’s two hospitals is growing.
As of Wednesday, 18 COVID patients remained in the Brunswick hospital, five more than the previous week and eight more than the week before that. The hospital in St. Marys had two at midweek after reporting none a week ago.
Since July 13, there have been 436 additional confirmed cases in the tri-county area — 276 in Glynn County, 134 in Camden County and 30 in McIntosh County.
Information on the number of COVID cases is available on an internet dashboard posted by Southeast Georgia Health System.
The number of confirmed cases does not include positive results obtained from home testing.
“Currently, the new variant called BA.5 is accounting for at least two-thirds of new cases in Georgia, and it’s much more contagious than previous variants,” Lawton said. “As the coronavirus begins to mutate and create new variants, these variants are all competing with one another, and typically the most contagious variant becomes dominant. So it’s not surprising that this new variant is more contagious than the last one.”
Lawton has good news and bad news about the variant.
“The bad news is that the BA.5 variant is infecting people who are vaccinated, boosted and even people who were recently infected with a previous variant,” he said.
“The good news is that the percentage of infected people who develop severe illness is not increasing,” he said.
He cites several reasons for that.
“The (BA.5) virus itself tends to locate more in the upper airway, causing cold and flu-like symptoms but without impacting the lungs as much,” Lawton said. “Also, we have quite a few people who are vaccinated and boosted or have some level of residual immunity from previous infection.
“While this immunity may not completely protect against an infection, it can protect against the development of severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
“Another factor in our favor now is that we have developed effective treatments that are largely available to the people at high risk of severe illness,” he said.