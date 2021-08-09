The number of COVID-19 patients entering hospitals in the Coastal Health District is continuing to climb, compelling health officials to issue a three-word distress call to the general public: Please get vaccinated.
The delta variant of the coronavirus has proven to be more contagious than its predecessor and is filling up hospital beds in Glynn County and elsewhere around the state.
On Friday, Southeast Georgia Health System reported 99 confirmed positive COVID inpatients, 74 at its hospital in Brunswick and 25 at its hospital in St. Marys. Twenty-two were in critical care in Brunswick and six were being treated in the intensive care unit in St. Marys.
Health system officials reported last week that hospital nurses were tired due to the extra and growing load of COVID patients, lamenting that staff is at their “wits’ end.”
Exhausted health care workers are now walking off the job in at least one state. The Associated Press is reporting that health care workers are abandoning their positions in hospitals in Arkansas due to short-staffing and burnout.
More than two dozen hospitals in Georgia say they have had to turn patients away.
The number of infected persons across the state — 5,000 since June — indicates why. The figure is above the seven-day average of 4,300 recorded early in February.
It is no less a crisis in the Coastal Health District, which takes in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Liberty, Long, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties.
“In early June and July the daily numbers were low, but in just one month they’ve skyrocketed,” officials with the Coastal Health District report. “(Last) week, several area hospitals broke their previous records for the number of COVID-positive inpatients.”
Vaccination rates remain low across the state. By Saturday, only 41 percent of Georgia’s population had been vaccinated against COVID.
A vaccination rate of 75 percent is needed to achieve herd immunity, health professionals say.
In a desperate attempt to bring vaccination numbers up, incentives other than the lowered health risks vaccines provide are being offered in some areas, especially to eligible youth. The first 50 people to get vaccinated at a mobile clinic at Forsyth Farmers’ Market Saturday received a $10 token to spend at the market and a card that could be redeemed for a free comic book at a participating vendor.
Vaccines are available free at hospitals and health departments. They are also available at other locations, including some pharmacies.
Pfizer is available to everyone, including children 12 and older.
Gov. Brian Kemp, acknowledging Friday that not everyone who is eligible will get the vaccine, reassured Georgians that he is opposed to COVID-related mandates.
“This is not preventing anyone from wearing a mask if they’d rather do that or feel uncomfortable, but it’s not forcing a mandate that really at this point is divisive with our society,” he said at an elementary school in Cherokee County. “We should be focused on getting people vaccinated.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics advise that masks be worn by students, teachers and staff in communities with a high rate of transmission. Data indicate that the infection rate among school-age children nationwide is currently higher than it is among adults 50 and older.
In the tri-county area, only Camden County schools have made masks mandatory. Masks remain an option among students, teachers and staff in Glynn and McIntosh counties.
Of Georgia’s 180 public school systems, only 28 are requiring masks.
COVID has already had a heavy impact on one school system in Northeast Georgia. In-school instruction in Taliaferro County has been suspended for two weeks due to a COVID outbreak.