The Coastal Georgia District topped 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported its seventh death, this one in the Savannah-Chatham County area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of confirmed cases in the eight-county district leaped to 207 from 192 Monday evening.
Camden County also saw a significant increase in number of confirmed cases, jumping to 15 from nine earlier in the day.
Georgia’s death toll due to coronavirus, lingering near the 3 percent mark since testing began, rose to almost 4 percent Monday.
Glynn County remained at 29 confirmed cases and McIntosh County at two.
A 37-year-old man was the fourth casualty attributed to the coronavirus in Chatham County, which reported 110 confirmed cases.
No underlying condition was given.
Other counties in the coastal district reporting increases were Bryan, with three additional cases for a total of 24; and Effingham, with one additional case for a total of 14.
Other counties in the district reporting cases were Liberty, 12 cases, and Long, one case.
For all of Georgia, the health department reported 7,554 cases, including 294 deaths, or 3.89 percent. Some 1,393 contracting the virus remained hospitalized, or 18 percent of the total.
Counties closest to Glynn are faring no better. The number of confirmed cases in Ware County climbed to 28, an increase of six from earlier in the day, Charlton County reported its third case and
Wayne County remained at two. Brantley County has not confirmed a case.
The state health department said increases in figures were due in part to additional laboratories reporting to the department and improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories.
A total of 31,274 tests had been administered by 7 p.m. Monday since testing began.
The caseload in the Albany-Doughtery County area continues to be the most dire. There were 722 cases and 44 deaths, the highest number of lives claimed in a county by COVID-19 in Georgia.
The number of cases in other counties in the top five and number of deaths (shown in parenthesis) are Fulton, 1,053 (32); DeKalb, 600 (11); Cobb, 517 (26); Gwinnett, 455 (10).