The number of positive COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths continues to grow in the region.
In the past week, 15 Glynn County residents have died from the virus, raising the total to 38 deaths in the Golden Isles, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Coastal Health District.
Glynn County has 2,359 cases, with 421 new cases having been diagnosed in just the past two weeks.
The Southeast Georgia Health System reports 63 COVID-19 positive inpatients in the Brunswick hospital and 15 positive inpatients in the Camden hospital in St. Marys.
Camden County has reported 696 cases and four deaths. State health officials estimate 523 new cases were reported in Camden County during the past two weeks.
McIntosh County has a reported 161 cases, with 49 new cases during the past two weeks, and two deaths. Twelve people from McIntosh County are hospitalized with the virus.
Ware County has reported 1,084 cases, with 24 deaths and 107 hospitalized.
During the past two weeks, 186 new cases were reported.
There have been 10,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 122 deaths in the eight-county Coastal Health District.
In addition to Glynn, Camden and McIntosh, the coastal district includes Chatham, Liberty, Long, Bryan and Effingham counties.
To slow the spread of the severe flu-like respiratory illness, health professionals recommend wearing a face covering in public, practicing regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding crowded places and isolating from others if feeling sick.
Call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments.