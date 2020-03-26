The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District bumped up by one as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
The increase surfaced in Glynn County, which now has six cases, according to the Georgia Health Department website.
A total of 25 cases have been reported by the health department in the district, including two in Camden County.
Other counties in the district with confirmed cases are Bryan, three; Effingham, three; Chatham, nine; and Long and Liberty, each with one case.
McIntosh County is the only one in the Coastal Health District without a confirmed case of coronavirus.
The total number of cases statewide also continues to grow with 1,643 now confirmed. Of that number, 509 have been hospitalized and 56 have died.
Figures for counties in the Southeast Health District close to Glynn remained unchanged. Brantley and Wayne reported none while Charlton confirmed one.
Ware County, which is in another health district, has confirmed two cases to date.