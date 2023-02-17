Art Roche has a very specific reason for joining the crew of the Golden Rule just a few days ago to begin sailing with the purpose to work toward global nuclear disarmament.
Roche is from Dubuque, Iowa, where there are roughly 1,000 people who emigrated the Marshall Islands after nuclear weapon testing there in the 1950s. He told the story of one Marshallese friend who remembers as a little girl seeing what she thought was snow in the tropical paradise where she was born.
“It was ash fallout from one of the 67 nuclear blasts that had blown over from the northern part of the Marshall Islands,” Roche said Thursday, standing in the cabin of the boat at Brunswick Landing Marina.
He had a career in health care and said he has worked to address health issues the Marshallese still face as a result of the testing.
Hopping aboard The Golden Rule — a boat operated by Veterans for Peace to spread a message of peace and for the abolition of nuclear weapons — made perfect sense.
Helen Jaccard, the 30-foot sailing vessel’s project manager, said the Great Loop voyage is about education. Crew, volunteers and members of other organizations like Nuclear Watch South, show off the boat, sometimes take people sailing and host events in the cities where they stop. All is done with a purpose to promote dialogue and education about what people can do to help disarm nuclear weapons globally.
“We try to intersperse our serious talks about nuclear weapons with something a little more fun because it is a very serious subject,” Jaccard said.
The boat, a peace ship that originally set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear weapons testing in the Marshall Islands, is stopping along its route at places with nuclear significance, like Kingsland where Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base and Trident nuclear submarines are stationed.
The Great Loop starts at Lake Michigan, travels down the Mississippi into the Gulf of Mexico, then loops south of Florida and back up the East Coast. It’s 11,000-mile, 15-month voyage, Jaccard said.
“There are people in other countries working like we are to try to get everyone on board,” she said. “We’re not trying to leave our country unsafe. We are working for global disarmament.”
Jaccard hopes The Golden Rule can be a catalyst to show people why she said all nuclear-armed countries need to sign the United Nations’ Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
“Peace is possible, and if you and everyone else believe it’s possible, that makes it more possible,” she said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”
Jaccard and Roche raised a sail of The Golden Rule Thursday to show off the peace sign that adorns it. With them were other crew and volunteers, including Glenn Carroll of Nuclear Watch South.
Carroll said the U.S. spends $84,000 per minute on nuclear weapons, many of which are deployed out of Kings Bay.
“We welcome the Golden Rule’s presence here and them calling attention to the Trident Submarine base at Kings Bay,” she said.
The Golden Rule came to Brunswick Landing Marina on Wednesday and will set sail again this weekend.
On Saturday night, Veterans for Peace’s Golden Rule project and Nuclear Watch South are hosting Dinner and Movie at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick a 6 p.m. A light supper will be served prior a showing of the 1995 film Crimson Tide.