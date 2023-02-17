Art Roche has a very specific reason for joining the crew of the Golden Rule just a few days ago to begin sailing with the purpose to work toward global nuclear disarmament. 

Roche is from Dubuque, Iowa, where there are roughly 1,000 people who emigrated the Marshall Islands after nuclear weapon testing there in the 1950s. He told the story of one Marshallese friend who remembers as a little girl seeing what she thought was snow in the tropical paradise where she was born.

