A chief officer on the Golden Ray got his math wrong when calculating the stability of the ship and its cargo of 4,200 vehicles, causing the 656-foot-long car carrier to capsize on Sept. 8, 2019, in the St. Simons Sound, the National Transportation Safety Board affirmed Tuesday.
Additionally, a lack of oversight that might have detected and corrected the error also contributed significantly to the shipwreck, the cleanup of which continues in the waters between the resorts islands Jekyll and St. Simons more than two years later.
The NTSB's finalized report on the maritime disaster confirmed testimony given last year from a top U.S. Coast Guard engineer that the Golden Ray was essentially top heavy, as reported thoroughly by The News. With too much cargo stored too high and a lack of ballast below, the Golden Ray heaved over uncontrollably onto its port side during a routine right turn through the shipping channel, the findings confirmed.
The NTSB said Golden Ray Chief Officer Park Hyunjin incorrectly calculated the ship's ballast, causing the ship to be out of balance. The board said the chief officer's findings were not double-checked by the ship's captain or any other officers. The board further concluded the Golden Ray's operator, G-Marine Services Co. Ltd., did not provide Hyunjin with training to operate the LOADCOM computer device that calculates ship stability.
In testimony during hearings covered extensively last year by The News, it was determined that the Golden Ray released 1,500 metric tons of ballast at some point before arriving at the Port of Brunswick. The ballast was taken on in the Gulf of Mexico before entering the Atlantic Ocean because of potentially rough seas from Hurricane Dorian.
Had the ship retained the ballast, it would have been in compliance with maritime stability standards, Coast Guard naval architect Ian Oviatt testified last year. Also, he said, the ship's cargo had been stored at a "significantly higher center of gravity," he testified.
The ship's stability was out of compliance with maritime regulatory standards defined by the vessel's GM (metacentric height). The GM is an imaginary point above the ship, the height of which is attained by a mathematical calculation and determines a vessel's stable center of gravity.
While Hyunjin testified he used LOADCOM to reach an acceptable GM rating of 2.45, Oviatt said last year it was closer to an unacceptable 1.76.
"At departure from the Colonel's Island Terminal (at the Port of Brunswick), the Golden Ray did not meet international stability standards and possessed less stability than the chief officer calculated," the NTSB report concluded. "The chief officer made errors with the ballast tank level data entry into the shipboard stability calculation computer (LOADCOM), which led to incorrect determination of the vessel's stability."
The ship's capsizing was hastened by an open port side pilot door, an entry point on the side of the ship's hull by which harbor pilots board vessels to steer them in and out of port. Water "flooded into the vessel" through the open pilot door after the ship began to heave left, expediting the rollover.
Ships sometimes leave the sealed pilot doors open on outgoing trips, knowing the harbor pilot will exit through it to take a boat back to port after safely guiding the ship to sea.
The NTSB's recommended that G-Marine Services provide more thorough training for officer's responsible for calculating a ship's stability and to ensure that the "watertight" pilot doors are closed when not in use.
Salvagers are in the process of removing the last two sections of the shipwreck from the St. Simons Sound.