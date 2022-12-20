Environmental advocates say reducing the city of Brunswick’s “sky glow” will save sea turtle lives without costing the city in other areas like public safety.
“It’s pretty typical to frame it as sea turtles vs. safety, and you can have both,” said Mark Dodd, who works at the state Department of Natural Resources as a biologist and coordinator for the Georgia Sea Turtle Program.
Members of the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission broached the subject during a meeting last week while discussing changes to Brunswick’s lighting ordinance. The main thrust of the discussion was tackling general nuisance lights, but a member of the local environmental advocacy group One Hundred Miles said the commission should also look into reducing the city’s sky glow as a function of the ordinance.
The problem is this: the city of Brunswick produces light that can be seen as a glow on the horizon, says Catherine Ridley, vice president of education and communication for One Hundred Miles. She is also a coordinator with the SSI Sea Turtle Project.
Turtles go toward the brightest spot on the horizon, she told The News. Normally that’s the sky reflected in the ocean, but when you have a big source of light nearby it can also cause them to head the wrong way.
Dodd says it’s because, while they can see light on the same visible spectrum as humans, turtles are naturally attracted to light of shorter wavelengths, or blue light, which often looks white.
“Particularly on an overcast night or new moon, when there’s not a lot of light reflecting on the ocean, this glow from a city 15-20 miles away can confuse hatchling sea turtles,” Dodd said.
While he didn’t have much quantifiable data on hand — the matter of sky glow’s impact on sea turtles is the subject of ongoing research at Savannah State University — he does have evidence he interpreted to support his concerns.
Around 11% of sea turtle nests experience some level of misorientation, meaning one or more hatchling ends up confused about where it should go, Dodd said. An average of 70 turtles hatch from a nest, and around 3% of nests see 20 or more hatchlings going in the wrong direction. Roughly 2.4% of the total is found on one of the state’s nine barrier islands without any substantial human development.
Georgia has 13 barrier islands, but only St. Simons, Jekyll, Tybee and Sapelo islands have a permanent human population.
The fact that such a substantial amount is found on islands without any direct lighting on their beaches suggests something more is at play, which Dodd believes is sky glow.
“It’s still a relatively small proportion of the total nests, but it’s something we want to be proactive about and keep the numbers low,” Dodd said.
Turtles aren’t so strongly drawn toward longer wavelength lights, which people see as amber and red, he explained. Some local examples of turtle-safe lighting can be found on the St. Simons Island Pier, the nearby Pier Village and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on U.S. 17. While red light can also confuse turtles, it takes a much greater intensity or amount of red light than blue light to do so, Dodd said.
Turtles aren’t the only species that have different reactions to different wavelengths of light. Bright lights affect nocturnal animals as well, and research published in 2016 by the American Medical Association suggests humans also react differently to red and blue light and that it can be healthier for humans to cut down on sources of blue and white light.
In essence, the AMA found that the brain interprets blue light as a signal that it’s time to be awake, while red light tells the brain to start winding down for the night. According to the AMA, “large surveys found that brighter residential nighttime lighting is associated with reduced sleep times, dissatisfaction with sleep quality, excessive sleepiness, impaired daytime functioning and obesity.”
“It’s really pretty intuitive,” Dodd said. “We’re supposed to sleep when it’s dark.”
A statement published at the time from the AMA said “strong arguments exist” for changing street and sidewalk lighting from bright blue and white light to longer wavelengths of light. White and blue lights create a harsher glare at night, the AMA found, and can actually make it harder to see and react while driving.
So what are the solutions One Hundred Miles and the DNR propose?
“There are current solutions that utilize tech and balance community safety,” Ridley said. “We don’t have to choose between the two.”
Dodd said there are three things that can be done to address the issue that do not require removing any artificial lights. First is changing out white LEDs and incandescent bulbs for more modern LED lights. Light emitted from newer LED bulbs can be controlled and changed to release longer wavelength light.
When it comes to streetlights, Dodd encourages the city and county to make sure lights are pointed at the ground and that shields or hoods are installed to prevent light from being scattered in all directions.
“It comes down to what you’re trying to accomplish,” Dodd said. “When you’re thinking about lighting for a certain area, you can get by with a lot less than you think you need.”
He pointed to one problem area in Brunswick at Howard Coffin Park. A walking trail there has lots of lights that are harsh and casts light in every direction, such that they can be seen from the north end of Jekyll Island, he said.
Ridley and Dodd weren’t calling on Brunswick alone to address the issue. In conjunction with an expansion project, the Georgia Ports Authority has already agreed to adopt a new lighting plan at the Port of Brunswick on Colonel’s Island.
“They’ve agreed to a lighting plan during the expansion to remove some lights from parking lots, make sure it’s all fully shielded, and (they) won’t add new lights but move ones from other places to the new facility,” Dodd said.
In Savannah, the local government is looking at installing new lights on the Talmadge Bridge like those on the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
On Tybee, nearly all beach-facing lights have been removed or replaced with sea turtle-friendly lights. Jekyll Island also has its own ordinance regarding beachfront lights.
“A lot of time and energy goes into this to make sure that our beaches are dark enough for sea turtles to nest,” Dodd said.
Now is a good time for the city to discuss changing its lighting ordinance, Ridley said, between sea turtle nesting seasons.
“It’s an excellent time to have this conversation with the city and (Glynn County). If we wait until the summer … we’re already behind the curve,” Ridley said. “If (protecting sea turtles is) a serious concern and it’s more than a marketing slogan, we have to talk about making these changes.”
City Planning and Appeals Commission Chairman Lance Sabbe asked to defer the discussion until January so the body could review information from One Hundred Miles and the DNR.