Not that there ever was one to begin with for these men and women, but the notion of a routine medical call for the Golden Isles’ firefighters and emergency medical specialists in unthinkable these days, now that the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has made its presence known locally.
Nearly all medical emergency calls to a home in the city of Brunswick, elsewhere out in the county or on St. Simons Island is now a potential encounter with this disease for which medical science still has no answer.
Someone calling with a fever, dry cough or fatigue? That means an abundance of precautionary gear, from masks and foot covers to HazMat (hazardous materials) suits and surgical gowns.
At the Glynn County Fire Department, the 138-person crew is going through a lot of Tyvek polymer HazMat suits, said county fire chief R.K Jordan.
“The biggest challenge we’re facing right now is being able to screen a patient to determine what level of personal protection equipment we need to wear,” Jordan said.
The Brunswick Fire Department is using surgical gowns, city fire chief Randy Mobley said. That and foot covers.
Both city and county fire department personnel are going through a lot of N95 masks, the close-fitting filtered respiratory masks that are suddenly in high demand worldwide. Jordan said his department is trying to get five or more safe uses out of a each N95 mask.
“Our call volume for (coronavirus) symptomatic calls has increased,” Mobley said. “We suit up pretty good for those – the masks, the surgical gowns and booties (foot covers). We’ve had a hard time finding enough N95 masks.”
With 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Glynn County and health district officials’ assurances that those numbers will increase, these extra steps are intended to protect both the folks who respond to the emergencies and those they serve. That means maintaining a safe distance when at all possible.
“If there is a medical emergency...and the person is able, we might ask them to step outside for the medical assessment,” Mobley said.
If dispatchers determine a caller has symptoms related to coronavirus, or COVID-19, two EMTs from the responding emergency vehicle will go to the caller’s door. Each will be dressed in protective gear.
“If we go to a call that dispatch has screened as showing (coronavirus) symptoms, or even an illness, only two people will go to the door,” Jordan said. “Those Tyvex suits can’t be reused. Then one person will make first contact with the patient, wearing the proper protective equipment to determine whether further measures are needed.”
Neither department has encountered a call in which the patient eventually tested positive for coronavirus. But the calls from those with symptoms continue, both chiefs said.
They understand the public’s fears and anxieties. Just last week, it was feared that one of the Brunswick Fire Department’s firefighters had coronavirus, as noted in a specially-called city commission meeting on March 23.
The hospitalized firefighter in question did not have coronavirus, although the symptoms warranted testing, Mobley said.
“It turned out that he had an illness, but it turned out not to be COVID-19,” Mobley said. “We received a report that he did test for COVID-19 and the report was negative.”
The unknown factors related to the pandemic have been cause of many false alarms in the county, Jordan said. “We’re getting a lot of what we call ‘worried well’ calls,” he said. “They may have only one symptom, but they call. Of course, with this virus being new to mankind, with no natural antibodies, it can be a horrible experience for a lot of people. We’re doing everything we can to protect our personnel and everything we can to protect our patients.”
At both departments, the personnel are submitted to temperature checks and a health questionnaire at the beginning and end of each shift. Crews on duty are practicing social distancing to the best of their ability. Handshakes, high fives or any other direct contact is out.
“We’re following all the CDC guidelines. We live a third of our lives here on duty,” Mobley said. “So we’re here for 24 hours, just like a family at home. And it’s a big family. We’re practicing social distancing.”
The city’s two fire stations receive a disinfecting scrub down several times daily. “We’re having to disinfect the station routinely,” Mobley said. “It’s pretty tough, but we’ve gotten used to it. Our uniform budget may go up a bit because we’ve accidentally gotten bleach on them.”
Of course, just like the public, the firefighters and EMTs have their own fears of this new disease.
“There certainly is some fear,” Jordan said. “But a lot of the guys are looking toward their families. They don’t want to take anything home to their families.”
In these stressful times, Jordan asks folks to refrain from calling for EMT assistance unless it is an actual medical emergency. The health department recommends those who suspect they have symptoms to stay home and contact a family doctor. Folks also can call the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital hotline at 912-466-7222, or health department hotline at 844-442-2681 to get a coronavirus prescreening.
“If people would refrain from calling an ambulance for every small reason, it would be of great assistance,” Jordan said. “By the time we transport, and the wait at the hospital, and then to decontaminate, it takes us at last two hours. It’s starting to overload our system.”
However, the Golden Isles firefighters and emergency medical technicians will be there when needed through this crisis, Mobley said.
“The public is still getting the same professional treatment that they have always received from the Brunswick Fire Department and the county fire department,” he said. “We have a job to do and we’re going to do it.”