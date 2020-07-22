Glynn County commissioners want input from local tourism and property management industries before implementing new regulations on short-term rentals.
That’s the course of action the commission settled on during a Tuesday work session. Chairman Mike Browning said he hopes to conclude the three-year-long process at the commission’s Aug. 20 meeting.
Commissioner Peter Murphy has been the primary advocate of the ordinance, which would require rentals to meet health, fire and other building codes. It also would set parking standards, limit the size of renting parties and make rental owners obtain licenses before doing business, among other things.
To get a license, the owner would have to provide a name, phone number, address, proof of ownership of the rental unit and a local contact to deal with any issues that arise. The license number would have to be displayed in the rental unit, and any advertising would have to display it.
Murphy said Tuesday he was spurred by complaints from St. Simons Island residents about the conduct of renters and the lack of action by rental owners to address complaints.
Complaints enumerated by Murphy in the past include everything from overflowing trash to an excessive number of people staying in homes. Loud and disruptive conduct and parking are other issues brought to his attention.
“That’s not a pejorative analysis. It’s a true analysis,” Murphy said at the work session. “Sometimes the management of those residential homes are not how we would want them to be.”
As much as 60 percent of single-family residences in the East Beach neighborhood could be part of the local vacation rental economy, he said. The full-time residents, especially long-time homeowners, bought their homes in a residential neighborhood with the expectation they would be able to live peacefully, he said.
Murphy said the ordinance would address those complaints and level the playing field by obligating rental owners to pay the bed tax, a 5 percent fee levied on hotel and motel rentals.
Some owners of the rental properties oppose the new rules. Many of the owners he’s spoken to already adhere to the stipulations in the ordinance, and those that don’t, should, he said.
The ordinance doesn’t require anything outside the ordinary for lodging businesses, he said.
“There’s nothing to fear here,” Murphy said.
In other business, the commission decided it will take a formal vote on how to proceed with a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island in light of the need to remove two live oaks; move ahead with plans for a $3.5 million animal control shelter as-is; and make some adjustments to a planned roundabout at the intersection of Canal Road and Glynco Parkway.