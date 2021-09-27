Buddy Sullivan cannot wait to share all the fascinating new historical tidbits he has learned about Brunswick.
Wait, you mean that Buddy Sullivan? The patriarch of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society and author of more than 30 books on coastal Georgia history has actually discovered something he did not already know about the storied City by the Sea?
Believe it or not, yes.
And Sullivan looks forward to sharing his insights on all things Brunswick during a two-part lecture series next month at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St.
Sullivan’s presentation, “An Overview of Historic Brunswick: Our City by the Sea,” will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and again from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 12.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library and the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, of which Sullivan is senior historian.
In addition to his many books on local history, Sullivan has gained broad popularity as a speaker on the subject. For more than 25 years, his six-week lecture series on the history of the Golden Isles has attracted crowds eager to learn more about St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and the mainland.
But make no mistake, Sullivan said. The upcoming event is all about the centuries-old city of Brunswick.
“This is exclusively about Brunswick,” Sullivan said. “If people are looking for something about St. Simons, they won’t find it in this presentation. And believe me, there are plenty of amazing things about Brunswick that we are going to cover.”
And in researching for his lectures, Sullivan was happily surprised to discover people, places and things about Brunswick that he was previously unaware. Or, at least, not as informed as he previously thought.
“I got an education on the subject myself,” Sullivan said. “I found out I didn’t know near as much about the history of Brunswick as I thought I did.”
In particular, he said, was the depth of influence that former Union Army officer and local Freedman’s Bureau director Douglas Risley had on Brunswick in general and its African American community in particular. He also gained more insight on Glynn Academy.
“I had heard about Capt. Risley and, of course, I knew about his early influence on the educational system for the city’s Black community,” Sullivan said. “But he is really a fascinating man in and of himself. I will get to him and also the evolution of the Risley School. And we’ll talk about Glynn Academy, which is the second-oldest high school in Georgia.”
The series also will cover the city’s emerging economies, from Brunswick’s rise as an international seaport during the post-Civil War timber boom to its establishment as a shipbuilding center during World War II and its role in the coastal seafood and shrimping industry.
The series also will touch on early history, beginning with the first European settlement in Brunswick by a former officer under Georgia Founder Gen. James Oglethorpe. And his series won’t overlook the city’s former crown jewel, the Oglethorpe Hotel.
“We’ll talk about the timber business and the city’s growth as a major seaport,” Sullivan said. “And there’s the advent of the railroads and other developments that were associated with that era that are part of the city still today.”
The lecture series costs $35 per person. Registration is required and can be done at: coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
“It’s just amazing how much there is to learn about Brunswick, how much I didn’t know,” Sullivan said. “It’s going to be an interesting presentation. I think it will be good.”