While many residents are weary of the governor’s stay at home order, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said now is not the time to relax social distancing.
During a special state of the city address Wednesday via teleconference, Harvey urged residents to continue following the health guidelines in place through April 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We have to be very diligent to keep the curve down,” he said. “There will probably be more people testing positive.”
He reminded residents the city has declared a state of emergency that will run through the end of April.
“It’s time-out for the parties,” he said. “It’s time-out for the social gatherings. It’s time to stay home.”
The big concern is house parties and other social gatherings could cause a serious outbreak in Brunswick.
“We don’t want a hot spot in Brunswick,” he said. “I know it’s kinda hard, but it’s something we’ve got to do.”
Harvey said Brunswick currently has one location to screen people for the virus, but he is working on getting a second one soon.
The former Army veteran pointed out that medical personnel typically work in the back lines during a war, but they are on the front lines in this battle.
“It’s a reverse role. Our medical personnel are in harm’s way now,” he said.
The city website CoastalStrong.com has been created as a way to provide information for the business community and residents.
Harvey thanked the food banks and their volunteers, grocery stores, delivery workers, mail carriers, utility providers, teachers, health care providers and everyone else playing a role in keeping society running as much as possible under the circumstances.
“This is a community of giving,” he said. “This is a community that cares about its fellow citizens.”
The city’s homeless population is getting screened for the virus through Coastal Health Services and a homeless shelter set up at the Salvation Army Chapel on Union Street, Harvey said.
“We are coordinating services for our homeless,” he said. “A lot of the nonprofits have stepped up really, really big.”
Harvey ended his address by reassuring residents that city services will continue and, with everyone following health guidelines, life will return to normal as soon as possible.
“It’s a different ballgame,” he said. “We are up to the challenge.”