Today is the first day of a 65-day closure imposed Wednesday by the Brunswick City Commission on The Well that one minister is calling “a careless disregard for humanity.”
Leadership of the daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless says the city has left the organization almost entirely in the dark.
“I’m not exactly sure what’s going to happen over the next 48 hours,” said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of the nonprofit FaithWorks, which operates The Well.
Staff of the shelter will be performing welfare checks on homeless people around town and helping in any way they can this weekend, he said.
That will happen as a pastor and activist from Savannah who criticized the commission Friday talks with a local church about finding a temporary place for homeless people to access some of the same services The Well offered.
At the end of their meeting Wednesday, commissioners entered a closed-door discussion of potential litigation. After about 45 minutes, they returned to open session and passed a motion to impose a 65-day closure of The Well at 1101 Gloucester St. subject to notice and provisions set by commissioners.
The commission is made up of Commissioners Julie Martin, Felicia Harris, Johnny Cason, Kendra Rolle and Mayor Cosby Johnson.
City Attorney Brian Corry said the provisions are that closure is subject to a 48-hour notice, which was to be sent Thursday.
The commission had in a past closed-doors meeting considered pursuing litigation, Corry said. The action taken Wednesday was an alternative to court action for the time being.
Despite being left out of the loop by city officials, Culpepper said The Well will begin its 65-day closure today as requested. Shelter staff met with The Well’s regular visitors Thursday to explain the situation.
“We are encouraging any of our regular guests to attempt to reestablish connections with family and friends if possible during this period,” Culpepper said. “For the others, we are encouraging them to stick together and watch out for each other during this extremely difficult experience.
“We are asking them to avoid going into the neighborhoods, to find places other than church property or schools, and to not disrupt local businesses. They also are asked to abide by the ‘no loitering’ and ‘no trespassing’ signs which have always been posted at The Well and that local police, as always, have the authority to enforce those requests.”
Staffers and volunteers with FaithWorks and The Well plan to hold a meeting on Monday with other groups and individuals who want to help. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church. Anyone is welcome to attend.
“It’s mainly an invitation to churches and groups that have been offering services at The Well so we can talk to them and let them know how things transpired over the weekend and what they can do to help,” Culpepper said.
The Rev. Dr. Leonard Small of Litway Baptist Church in Savannah came to Brunswick Friday after he was notified by local attorney Kevin Gough of The Well’s closing. He said he was meeting Friday with a church in Brunswick and Culpepper about finding a temporary solution that would involve portable toilets, other services and possibly a tent shelter to serve The Well’s visitors.
He called the city’s actions heartless and specifically called out the African American members of the council for making a decision that negatively affects other Black people in need.
“I have no idea who would have proposed or voted to do this in this way,” Small said. “This is not good government. That’s not based on politics, or party, or even race. It’s based on humanity. This is a careless disregard for humanity.”
Small did not say which church in Brunswick he was speaking with because final plans had not been made as of Friday afternoon.
The Brunswick Police Department was planning Friday to patrol areas where homeless individuals congregate to ensure their safety and to enforce the city’s urban camping ordinance. The ordinance makes it illegal to camp in public spaces.
“We will make sure people are moving along and aren’t loitering in the doors of businesses or on people’s private property,” Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said. “We are going to continue to look out for the safety of the city as a whole, business owners, homeowners and the homeless. Everyone.”
Homeless people frequently congregated outside of The Well when it was open, Smith said. Many of those people may be looking for new places to go. That will present some challenges, but Smith said the police department is prepared.
“We do have a homeless population who are from here, but there are plenty of others who have come here from other places,” Smith said. “Some of those folks may take the opportunity to move on to other places.”