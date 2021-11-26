Norwich Street business feeds homeless

While perhaps the most high-profile court case in Glynn County history was resolved mere blocks away, volunteers at Russell’s Sports Bar made their own impact on the community.
In an effort to help the homeless and hungry this Thanksgiving, Brandon Russell and Joe Mincey organized what they hope will be the first annual clothes giveaway and Thanksgiving meal at the sports bar on Norwich Street in Brunswick.
Between eight turkeys — smoked that day — and sides provided by other Brunswick businesses, Russell, Mincey and volunteers were able to feed upwards of 175 people. Aside from a few turkeys, everything was donated.
“Everyone doesn’t have a home to go home to, and we want them to have a community and a hot, nourishing meal,” Russell said. “God loves all.”
All-in-all, the event took a month and a half to set up, Mincey said. It didn’t all come together immediately, however.
Russell said the idea started as a school supplies drive and giveaway, but after going back and forth they decided on the Thanksgiving meals and clothes giveaway. Russell provided the venue and Mincey networked through the community to spread the word about the event and attract donations.
“It feels good to give back. Any time I’m in a position to give back it’s a blessing,” Mincey said.
Who knows what the next year brings, but if at all possible he said the event will happen again next year.
“We’re going to continue to do it every year from here on out as long as we’re able,” Mincey said.