North Ward election day today, board of elections meets
The Glynn County Board of Elections is scheduled to meet today to primarily discuss internal office matters.
Subjects on the agenda include a discussion of the board’s budget and a report on office operations.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. today in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
Today is also election day in the runoff for the Brunswick City Commission’s North Ward seat.
Out of the four candidates in the general election, incumbent Johnny Cason garnered 45.6 percent of the vote while runner-up John Davis Perry II earned 24.4 percent. As both fell short of the required 50 percent, the race goes to a runoff between the two with the highest vote tallies.
All polling places will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact the board at 912-554-7060 or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.