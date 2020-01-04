North Harrington Road closures scheduled for Monday and Tuesday
A section of North Harrington Road will be closed Monday and Tuesday while Glynn County contractors conduct maintenance on storm drain pipes.
Closures will take place between Frederica Road and Harrington Lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This work includes removing a section of roadway, excavation, de-watering the site and repairing the asphalt traffic lane, according to a news release from the county.
Access to properties will be open west of Harrington Lane, but through traffic must detour on South Harrington Road and Harrington Lane.
For more information, contact the county at 912-554-7111.