The federal law enforcement trainee who was shot dead shortly after midnight Sunday in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island leaves behind a wife, a daughter and a Norfolk, Va., community that is mourning his passing.
Wolf Ruben Valmond served more than eight years in law enforcement there before leaving the Norfolk Police Department in October to pursue a career as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent. He was assigned last month to the CBP's Baltimore Field Office.
Valmond was here undergoing instruction at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center's customs and border protection Field Operations Academy.
Glynn County Police allege that Calvin Jenkins shot Valmond twice as the two argued on Mallery Street outside of Rafters bar. Valmond ran down Mallery Street toward Ocean Boulevard before collapsing. Valmond was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital where he was declared dead.
Jenkins, 27, was arrested shortly afterward and remains in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond on a charge of murder.
Meanwhile, friends of Valmond have started a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/valmond-family) to offset expenses for Latoya Valmond, to whom he was married for 10 years. The couple have an 8-year-old daughter, Genesis.
Valmond began his law enforcement career in July of 2011, when he joined the city of Norfolk Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's office spokeswoman said Tuesday. He remained with the sheriff's office until January of 2015. Norfolk's Sheriff's Office operates the city jail, provides courthouse security and serves subpoenas and other legal documents. Sheriff Joe Baron said in a statement this week that Valmond's former colleagues were shocked by his sudden death.
"It is with a very heavy heart we received the news of the completely senseless murder of Wolf Valmond," Baron posted on his Facebook page. "He served honorably with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office ... Always had a smile for everyone he encountered. Always ready to serve and protect. Kind, warm, smart, and loving. He will be missed by all who knew him, but (this) is a great loss to our community and our nation as someone who stood the line to keep us all safe."
Valmond joined the Norfolk Police Department in 2015. In his four years with the department, Valmond served on patrol in the city's public housing communities. He earned a reputation with both his colleagues and the public he served as an easygoing but dedicated police officer, Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone said in a statement released Tuesday.
"The Norfolk Police Department is deeply saddened by the death of former Officer Wolf Valmond," Boone said. "For those who had the pleasure of working closely with Wolf, you can't help but remember his unwavering enthusiasm and dedication to serve and support the citizens of Norfolk."
Valmond and fellow FLETC trainees were out enjoying "time off after a rigorous week of training" when the fight occurred at Rafters, according to information on the GoFundMe page.
Police said an argument led to shoving between Jenkins and Valmond inside Rafters, an upstairs bar in the Pier Village shopping district. The two went outside, where police allege Jenkins pulled a gun from his vehicle. Police allege Jenkins shot several times at Valmond, striking him twice.
Police arrested Jenkins shortly afterward. A second man, Naasir Kurmue, 25, was charged with misdemeanor simple battery for allegedly punching Valmond in the back of the head during the fight, police said. Police said video from surveillance cameras in the area show "clear video of the incident."
Both Jenkins and Kurmue were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 4 a.m. Sunday, jail records show.
The Glynn County Police report on the incident has not been released. Police are not releasing further details, citing the ongoing investigation.