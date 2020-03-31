Health officials confirmed seven more cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District, six of them in the Chatham County-Savannah area and one more in Liberty County.
The new cases raise Chatham's total to 25, including two deaths of individuals in their 80s with underlying conditions, and Liberty County's to five.
Glynn County's confirmed cases remained at 17.
Other counties in the coastal district and their total number of confirmed cases are Camden, and Effingham, each with four; McIntosh and Long, each with one; and Bryan, seven.
The number of cases confirmed in Georgia from 16,181 tests taken at public and private facilities totaled 3,817, including 818 hospitalizations and 108 deaths.