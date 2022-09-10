Brunswick residents will soon see three new murals adorning buildings in the city.

Sheila Pree Bright, a photographic artist from Atlanta, is providing the imagery for all three murals, two of which will be painted by New York-based artist B.K. Foxx while the third is in the hands of Brunswick native Roderrick Davis.

More from this section

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.