Janelle Harvey said as the federally ordered eviction moratorium continued for well over a year, local agencies could see a crisis building on the horizon.
It is here, the United Way director of community impact said, and agencies are scrambling to get rent assistance and other relief to those affected. Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation is working in partnership with United Way to get money to the nonprofits that can provide food, shelter, child care, transportation and other needs for those COVID-19 has affected.
The two agencies established the Emergency Needs Fund in the wake of Hurricane Irma that left some with unliveable dwellings and with no sources of income because businesses closed. When COVID-19 began having an extreme negative impact on many residents in Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties, the foundation and United Way sought out donations to replenish the fund and again provide assistance.
Overall, more than $800,000 has been awarded through various nonprofits since the the first COVID-19 award went out April 24, 2020, and with the end of the eviction moratorium new needs are surfacing.
“The size of the bills are beyond what any nonprofit has dealt with before,’’ Harvey said, because people are nine to 12 months behind on their rent in many cases.
The American Rescue Plan makes federal funding available through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Emergency Rental Assistance Program. But just because the money is there, doesn’t mean that people are applying, Harvey said.
Some who could most use help from the program don’t know it exists, and some who do, including landlords, don’t trust it. Also, some who had previously been self-reliant aren’t accustomed to applying for social services and have trouble working through the process starting with completing the application, Harvey said.
Georgia Legal Services is trying to make eligible tenants aware of rent relief and provides help from navigators in gathering documentation and completing the paperwork.
Paul White, director of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, says of the eviction crisis, “Everyone’s a loser in this situation.”
Jennifer Fussell, who directs marketing for the foundation, said it is clear that people should have applied earlier. Some landlords have said that with the moratorium extended twice before it was ruled unconstitutional combined with stimulus payments there was no sense of urgency for tenants to seek help paying growing arrears.
“I think the whole system has been confusing for everyone,’’ Fussell said. “The landlords are not whole. The tenants are not whole.”
Harvey has sent out requests for proposals to every known nonprofit and community organization in the three-county area to apply for United Way and foundation funds to carry out their missions. The services are not limited to rent assistance.
Those agencies have routinely provided shelter, housing and food and the foundation will help meet those needs, Fussell said.
“It’s widely encompassing. If you have a need, a need in the tri-county area, you need to apply,’’ she said.
Those in need should seek help from the nonprofits in their respective counties and not from the foundation.
“We help the people who help people,’’ White said. “We’re not a program agency.”
Harvey said United Way has received 15 to 20 requests for funds from nonprofits and “based on history and based on he community needs’’ she believes she’ll get more.
“They’re used to receiving these forms,’’ and, with the ease of completing the proposal, it should be easy for them to meet the Sept. 24 deadline, she said.
People who earn low incomes are accustomed to struggling to buy enough healthy food for their families, find child care and pay for rent, utilities and transportation to work. Harvey said it’s gotten more difficult in the current economy because of inflation. Grocery and fuel prices are up as is the cost of child care and many other things, she said.
Many people were thrown into a crisis during COVID when business and schools closed, she said. When the schools closed, many had to find immediate child care. Those who couldn’t had to stay home from work, and when they couldn’t work, they couldn’t pay their rent or buy food, Harvey said.