Two nonprofits in Brunswick that help people have a shot at $25,000 in a nationwide contest sponsored by State Farm.
The two organizations are Faithful Love and Cancer Network of Home (CNH), a ministry of Southeastern Educational Services, FaithWorks.
The two are among a small handful of nonprofits in Georgia to make the final 200 list in the insurance company’s annual neighborhood cause contest. Each organization was required to describe the cause it embraces and its positive impact.
“This is the first time there have been any finalists in (your) area so we are really excited for them,” said Kim Conyers, a State Farm spokesperson.
The Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, said the Cancer Network could use the grant.
“We would use the funds to expand our Cancer Network of Hope,” Culpepper said. “This is a program that focuses on those diagnosed with cancer but have very little financial, family or community connections so they do not have to face it alone.”
Culpepper also is pastor of First United Methodist Church of Brunswick.
The mission of Faithful Love is to bring healing and restoration to adult women who are victims or at risk of being sex trafficked, prostituted or exploited.
“Our project is titled ‘Hope to the Exploited — Faithful Love Benevolence,’” said Haleigh Welch, development coordinator for Faithful Love.
Grant winners will be those receiving the most online votes from individuals 18 years old or older with a valid email address. Voting begins at midnight Wednesday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27.
The top 40 vote-getters will receive grants.
Votes can be cast at www.neighborhoodassist.com. A complete list of the 200 finalists can be found at the site.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. This year, the 200 finalists selected by the State Farm Review Committee represent 34 states and the District of Columbia.
“Neighborhood Assist is unique because your votes help decide where the grant money goes,” said Jonathan Porwick, North Carolina vice president, State Farm. “We encourage everyone to vote for their favorite causes to make a big impact in their communities.”
Voters are allowed up to 10 votes per day. They can be used on a single cause or on two or more causes.
The top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced Sept. 29 at www. neighborhoodassist.com.