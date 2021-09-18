Nonprofit organizations in the Golden Isles providing help to those with overdue mortgage and utility payments are eligible for some needed help — if they act by 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.
The Glynn County Board of Commissioners will be distributing grants through the American Rescue Plan, a program designed to assist local non-profit organizations providing services to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
County officials expect a large response, so staff will not provide feedback regarding the status of applications.
Those eligible must be an IRA designated 501 © 3 entity located in Glynn County or in Brunswick, and in operation since March 1, 2020. Applicants must provide services to county residents, include a DUNS number for any requests exceeding $50,000, last year’s audit with the last three months of bank statements, and written internal financial controls.
Grant funds will be used for past due mortgages and related utilities. Other housing assistance may be in the form of counseling or legal aid to prevent homelessness and the loss of utilities.
Those eligible for help must earn less than 80% of the median income in the county or be below the federal poverty line. They will have to show proof of residency, notice of late payment, notice of eviction and mortgage contract information.
Applicants to the nonprofits could get as much as six months of back mortgage and payments made directly to the mortgage holders. Food assistance funds will be disbursed to food banks and pantries, who will screen applicants.
Nonprofits must document proof of payment through invoices, cancelled checks and receipts. Up to 10 percent of the funds may be used for operation costs such as payroll, rent, mortgage, utility and COVID mitigation.
Nonprofit reimbursements will be made monthly with the required supporting documentation provided. Organizations suffering financial hardship because of the pandemic are also eligible for non-profit grants not to exceed $50,000.
Grants will be awarded based on the number of eligible applications, the number of beneficiaries the previous calendar year and the anticipated number of beneficiaries served during the program period.
Those awarded grants will be required to enter into a formal, written agreement, submit monthly progress and expenditure reports with supporting documentation, make every effort to continue operations through March 2, 2022, and retain all related records for five years after receipt of the grant close-out letter.
Applications should be submitted using the online platform. They will be reviewed in the order received and incomplete applications will not be considered for funding.
Eligible authorized board members are encouraged to apply online at glynncounty.org/npgrant.