More homes in coastal and inland counties in Georgia are at risk of flooding by acts of nature than property owners and the communities they’re in realize.
So concludes the First Street Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit and technology group. The foundation has compiled and released flood risk data for upwards of 142 million homes and properties in the nation.
A free website is available to homeowners seeking information on the flood risk within the zip code they reside.
The foundation says flood maps drawn by the Federal Emergency Management Agency omit thousands of properties at risk of water damage, a risk that extends to more areas and more homes in the years ahead.
This includes Glynn County, where a sizable number of properties determined to be at risk of flooding by First Street Foundation are not in a federal flood zone or protected by national flood insurance.
According to FEMA, 8.7 million properties in the United States are in flood hazard areas and at substantial risk. First Street Foundation has identified 14.6 million properties that are at risk, 70 percent more than what’s under the federal agency’s flood-prone label.
Unlike the foundation, FEMA flood maps fail to take into account climate change and the environmental alterations it initiates, including sea level rise, changing weather patterns and warmer ocean water, which intensifies storms.
“In environmental engineering, there is a concept called stationarity, which assumes that today is going to be like yesterday, and tomorrow is going to be like yesterday,” said Dr. Ed Kearns, First Street Foundation’s chief data officer. “This concept used to work, but with a changing environment it’s a poor assumption and no longer does. FEMA’s method assumes stationarity, First Street’s does not.”
In Georgia, FEMA maps tag 157,100 properties as having a substantial risk at flooding. First Street Foundation puts the number closer to 347,700, 190,600 more than the federal agency. Many of them are in Glynn County.
The larger number will climb to 487,400 properties over the next three decades, according to the foundation’s data.
Since 2000, 277,700 home and property owners in the Peach State have filed flood damage claims with the National Flood Insurance Program or Individual Assistance Program through FEMA, according to the foundation.
Residents in the counties of Glynn, Chatham, Dougherty, Cobb and Lee have filed the majority of claims, First Street Foundation reports.
The greatest area of risk is the coast, which is subject to hurricanes, tropical storms and heavy rains, all of which will increase in frequency, duration and ferocity as time goes on.
More Atlantic storms have threatened Glynn County and other coastal Georgia counties this decade than in the previous one. This trend is expected to continue and eventually worsen.
Intense rains prop up the flood risks to landlocked areas like Atlanta like occurred in 2009, when moisture from the Gulf of Mexico dropped 10 to 20 inches of the wet stuff within a 24-hour period and faster than local watersheds could absorb.
Home and property owners, as well as local governing authorities, are unaware of the foundation’s data.
First Street Foundation says its data, based on decades of peer-reviewed research, assigns every property in the contiguous United States a “Flood Factor™,” or score from 1 to 10, based on its cumulative risk of flooding over a thirty-year mortgage.
Go to FloodFactor.com to find a property’s Flood Factor.