The majority of hospitals in the southeastern region of Georgia participating in a biannual survey that rates patient safety and efficiency received below average grades.
Most all received a grade of “C” in the fall survey conducted by the nonprofit organization Leapfrog with one standout exception: Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in St. Marys.
St. Marys was among the 32% of hospitals in the nation and 20% in the state to receive an “A,” the highest grade.
The health system’s hospital in Brunswick did not fare as well. It scored a “C,” but that’s being addressed, noted Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
The low grades come at a time when most hospitals in the region were tending to a high volume of COVID-19 patients, which competed for staff and their time.
Scherneck said Southeast Georgia Health System is proud of its hospital in St. Marys and is working on any issues it finds at its Brunswick hospital.
“We are very proud of the ‘A’ safety grade achieved by our Camden Campus team,” he said. “Dealing with COVID-19 for the past 20 months has been very challenging yet all of our team members on both campuses have put forth exceptional effort to live up to our mission to provide safe, quality care to meet the health needs of the communities we serve.
“Patient safety is always at the top of our mind, and our nursing teams are diligent in their efforts to identify and implement new strategies, such as an enhanced bed alarm system, a patient companion program for direct one-on-one observation, and a telesitter program to remotely monitor patients at risk for safety concerns such as falls.”
He said the health system has implemented similar changes at the Brunswick hospital, which improved its overall numerical score.
“We remain committed to a variety of initiatives which we believe will serve as a foundation to enable us to further improve our standing under the Leapfrog program,” Scherneck added.
The goal of the Leapfrog Group, which gleans its information from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and other sources, is to ensure the quality and safety of American health care by providing its findings to the public.
“As the pandemic continues, we all have heightened awareness of the importance of hospitals in our communities and in our lives,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “It is critical that all hospitals put patient safety first. Now we have more information on more hospitals than ever before, so people can protect themselves and their families.”
Nearly 3,000 hospitals in the nation participated in the fall survey.
Other regional hospitals receiving a grade of “C” were St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah and Wayne Memorial in Jesup.
Candler Hospital in Savannah received a grade of D.
Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross received a grade of “B.”
Brunswick hospital received a numerical score of 1.612. A perfect score is 0.000
The average score of all hospitals was 0.84. Worst score recorded was 3.055.
Leapfrog, which issues grades twice a year, noted in its report that the number of “As” in the fall was fewer than the number issued in the spring.
The majority of hospitals in Jacksonville received a grade of “A.” A few received a “B.”