As temperatures begin to drop and winter approaches, some community members have little choice but to stay outdoors and brave the cold.
Homeless individuals often must spend large amounts of time outside, no matter what the weather is like. A local nonprofit plans to offer some aid this year by providing hats to homeless veterans and others, and they’re hoping the community can offer support.
GY6, Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on helping homeless veterans, has launched a new initiative to distribute beanie hats to the homeless this winter.
“Ultimately, we would like to get as many hats as we can, and we’re going to go out first to the homeless veterans and then take them to the homeless shelters,” said Karen Williams, CFO for GY6, Inc.
Volunteers are making hats, most of which will be beanies designed to provide warmth in cold weather. Donations of hats or yarn are welcome.
“There are some people that just have yarn hanging around, and they’re not really doing anything with it,” Williams said. “This way, it goes to a good cause.”
This one article of clothing can go a long way for homeless individuals, she said, as they endure the cold weather.
“Everybody else thinks of jackets and socks and sleeping bags and stuff like that,” Williams said. “You rarely hear anyone talk about donating the beanie hats.”
Those wishing to support the effort are asked to call 912-580-0495 or email gy6.finance@gmail.com.