A recent partnership between numerous local organizations resulted in the creation of 250 hurricane preparation kits that will benefit some of Glynn County’s most vulnerable residents.

The Partnership for Southern Equity collaborated with local volunteers from the business community, nonprofits, church and government to pack and begin distributing the kits last week.

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.

