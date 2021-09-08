One Hundred Miles is continuing to monitor and oppose any attempt to eliminate seasonal limitations on dredging projects in the harbors of Savannah and Brunswick.
The limitations, the environmental nonprofit says, protect sea turtles and other marine life from being harmed by hopper dredges.
Plans by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge outside of the long-held seasonal windows garnered significant attention earlier this year when many spoke out in opposition citing risks to sea turtles during nesting season. Dredging plans have since changed.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently updated its Brunswick Harbor Modification Study Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment following a 30-day public comment period that ended July 21.
“The report was updated to provide clarity regarding corps’ proposed action for continued operation and maintenance of the entire Brunswick Harbor federal navigation channel,” according to a recent press release from the corps.
The corps received nearly 1,000 comments from a variety of organizations, government agencies and coastal residents. Federal and state agencies that provided comments included the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Marine Fisheries Service, Habitat Conservation Division and Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division.
Local stakeholders included Jekyll Island Authority, Georgia Sea Turtle Center and the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of One Hundred Miles.
Most individual comments expressed concern for impacts to sea turtles and Georgia’s coastal resources, according to the corps.
“The corps acknowledges all the comments received and like all those that responded, appreciates and understands the importance of Georgia’s coastal resources,” said Kimberly Garvey, chief of planning for the Savannah District, in a statement. “The corps is committed to continuing to work with federal, state and local stakeholders for the management of these resources.”
It’s notable for federal agencies to weigh in on this matter, said Catherine Ridley, vice president for education and communications for One Hundred Miles.
“It certainly demonstrates the overwhelming opposition to the proposed plan at both the state and federal levels,” she said. “Many other experts and federal agencies are speaking out to say that they have grave concerns and are sounding the alarm that the Corps of Engineers hasn’t fully investigated the risks of year-round dredging to sea turtles and other marine life — both here in Georgia and across the Southeast.”
The corps recently issued a document halting hopper dredging outside of the traditional winter windows in Savannah and Brunswick. And bid solicitations for next summer’s regional harbor dredging contract contain traditional environmental dredging windows (Dec. 15-March 31) for Brunswick, Savannah and Charleston harbors.
Ridley said she’s glad to see the corps’ most immediate plans seem to adhere to the traditional winter dredging windows. But she hopes to see long-term commitments.
“In fact, despite these recent public announcements, the corps has continued to state their intentions to pursue year-round dredging,” Ridley said. “We were disappointed to read their Environmental Assessment, which misstated the research and data collected by our Georgia Sea Turtle Cooperative to make their argument. That’s why a necessary first step is for the corps to complete a full, scientifically accurate Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). We believe that once they do so, the benefits of continuing the use of seasonal windows will be clear.”
In a comment submitted by the Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of One Hundred Miles, during the corps’ recent public input period, attorneys also emphasized the need for an EIS.
“Given the substantial threats described above, we urge the corps to continue the use of longstanding and effective seasonal dredging windows to balance the need for efficient dredging of Brunswick Harbor with the protection of loggerhead sea turtles, fisheries and other sensitive species,” according to the letter submitted by the SELC. “At a minimum, the corps should fully evaluate the impacts of unrestricted hopper dredging in an EIS. We believe that once the corps does so, the benefits of continuing the use of seasonal windows will become even more clear.”
One Hundred Miles, represented by the SELC, filed a legal challenge and motion for preliminary injunction earlier this year to halt the maintenance dredging contract for this summer. A federal judge ordered the corps to halt its plans.
“Now we’re turning our attention towards the EA and reaching a long-term solution,” Ridley said. “We’re continuing to monitor and oppose any future attempts to eliminate the highly successful seasonal windows as well as any attempts to shortcut the environmental review process. We plan to review and assess the corps’ environmental review once it is published and stand ready to take further action as warranted.”
To learn more and find future opportunities to take action, visit OneHundredMiles.org/Dredging.