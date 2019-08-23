None yet qualify for Brunswick City Commission North Ward race
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Julie Martin was the only candidate to qualify for the Brunswick City Commission’s South Ward seat, while no one had qualified for the North Ward race.
Currently, Johnny Cason holds the seat.
The deadline to qualify for the Brunswick municipal elections is at 4:30 p.m. today.
Anyone interested in running must pick up a qualification packet from the Glynn County Board of Elections at 1815 Gloucester St. and pay the $331.35 qualification fee. Candidates have to turn in the forms in the packet along with the required documentation to Brunswick City Hall.
Early voting for the city elections starts Oct. 14 and ends Nov. 1.
For more information on qualifying, check glynncounty.org/elections under the “Announcements” section. To find your polling place, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov. Information on candidates can be found at the same site once qualification ends.