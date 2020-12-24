Noble House Jewelry adding to Isles presence

Experience is the best teacher, and Zoe Herrington, owner of Noble House Jewelry, is the perfect example of that. With 40 years in the jewelry business, Herrington is an expert, by any measure. A native of the Golden Isles, Herrington spent her childhood accompanying her father, who was in the U.S. military, around the world.
In fact, she recalls exploring the markets of Turkey with her nanny, and said that is where she began to learn the art of negotiation. Those early years sowed the seeds for her now-flourishing jewelry business, with its locations in Kansas City, Mo., and on St. Simons Island, and a soon-to-be-open store on Newcastle Street, in Brunswick.
She opened her first jewelry store in Kansas City, which is now operated by her son, Doug Brooks.
Herrington returned to the Golden Isles several years ago and continued to sell her jewelry online and by appointment before opening the St. Simons Island store at 1700 Frederica Road. An advocate for her customers, she encourages them to shop around and compare prices before buying a piece of jewelry.
When customers know what’s available and study the competitors’ pricing, they’re more equipped to make a good business decision. She added that clients can fulfill their dreams – within their budgets – from her selection of stock inventory and custom-designed items.
Estate jewelry is also available, and opulent pieces in precious metals and stones are priced competitively to fit every budget. The non-commissioned staff is happy to help you, and because they are salaried, there is a no-pressure atmosphere within Noble House.
One of the most unique services Noble House offers is its ability to adjudicate prior purchases. Herrington and her certified, experienced jewelers are trained in expert appraisals. If an appraisal reveals your previously purchased gems are not what you were presented and sold, she and her staff will work hard to support you with proper paperwork to present to your past jewelry vendor for adjudication of your purchase. Quality repairs, on fine jewelry and timepieces, are also available.
Diamonds are also a specialty. Herrington and her staff are knowledgeable about cut, color, clarity and carat weight of diamonds and other gemstones. Herrington is also committed to not purchasing diamonds from countries who engage in unethical mining practices. Many of the diamonds at Noble House originate in Canada.
Other services the store offers include a layaway program that permits customers to place a 20 percent down payment with up to 12 months to pay the balance. Gift cards are also available, and can be applied to a purchase or layaway balance.
The new store, which will open early in 2021, will fill the space once occupied by Color Me Happy, on Newcastle Street.
“I think Brunswick has great potential; I think its time has finally come,” said Herrington. The downtown business district has been experiencing a resurgence, and Herrington wanted to be a part of that. She expressed concern, that although the city has an enormous potential for growth, not enough is being done to attract new business. “They need to embrace newcomers with capital, not turn a blind eye.”
Herrington said she also likes to patronize other businesses in the community rather than shopping far and wide for goods and services.
“I’m very connected in Kansas City, and could conduct all my business there, but I refuse to do that,” she said. “I do business in the community where I live.”
Garth Francis will be the manager of the Brunswick store.
“Selling jewelry has always been my passion, and working with a chain store for 10 years, my job was to go in to fledgling stores, assess the problems and ‘fix’ them,” he said. “When I finally realized this was a Band-aid approach, I became discontent and fed up with an outdated system.”
Disappointed and disillusioned, Francis wanted to stay in the jewelry industry, but could not find a store that shared his values. Coming from a blue-collar background in Boston, Francis was confident there was a retailer somewhere with the ability to sell an array of jewelry in every price range without sacrificing quality.
“Little did I know, I would find my next management assignment on Newcastle Street, in Brunswick,” he said. “We will be working around the clock in the New Year to open Noble House in the hub of the revitalization in downtown.”
Francis is ready to hit the ground running with the new store.
“Zoe Herrington, a native of South Georgia and the Golden Isles, has the ability to bring thousands of one-of-a-kind pieces, affordable to everyone,” he said. “With her 40 years of experience in building a business from the ground up, I am excited to be operations manager for this dynamic business leader who never looks at a clock.
“We are in lockstep in our approach – fine jewelry, excellent prices and I now have the luxury to be able to tell customers to shop and compare.”
Herrington is equally enthusiastic about having Francis on board.
“It is a breath of fresh air to find someone with the energy level and enthusiasm for our industry and downtown Brunswick,” she said.