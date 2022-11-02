NOAA will review the thousands of comments it received before deciding on changes to federal rules aimed at bolstering protection of North Atlantic right whales.
It will likely be months before a decision is announced, a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicated Tuesday.
“NOAA Fisheries will review the comments provided to the agency and will take them into consideration in the development of the final rule, which is expected to be issued in 2023,” said Lauren Gaches, NOAA spokeswoman.
NOAA received more than 5,000 opinions from individuals and organizations during the 90-day public comment period, which ended Monday.
Amendments to the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule, currently applied to only ocean-going cargo ships, would require all vessels 35 feet in length and over to comply with the 10-knot (11.5 mph) speed limit rule when in right whale waters in the Atlantic six months out of the year.
The National Marine Fisheries Service, an agency of NOAA, contends the amendment is necessary to protect the dwindling number of right whales. It estimates the number at fewer than 350.
The speed limit rule would include waters outside the seasonal management areas where whales historically congregate.
“The changes would broaden the spatial boundaries and timing of seasonal speed restriction areas along the U.S. East Coast,” Gaches said
North Atlantic right whales migrate to warmer waters off the coasts of Georgia and North Florida from Canada and New England each autumn to have their calves.
The rules would apply off Georgia’s coast from Nov. 1 to April 15.
“Vessel strikes and entanglements continue to drive the population’s decline and are the primary cause of serious injuries and mortalities,” Gaches said. “North Atlantic right whales are especially vulnerable to vessel strikes due to their coastal distribution and frequent occurrence at near-surface depths, which is particularly true for females with calves.”
The Georgia Ports Authority, backed by the national ports association, says the low speed limit could jeopardize ship and crew, and is requesting NOAA grant an exemption to cargo vessels and harbor pilot boats.
GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch wrote a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in September requesting the exemption for safety and other reasons.
“We believe NOAA is overlooking several critical factors as it seeks to implement harmful changes to the rule,” Lynch wrote. “The proposed rule raises considerable life and safety concerns, and would cause further interruptions to an already strained supply chain. If implemented in its current form, this rule will exacerbate congestion at American ports — resulting in detrimental effects on the nation’s economy.”
Supporting the state ports authority in its request are U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, as well as all 14 members of Georgia’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, including Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1. All signed a letter to Raimondo supporting the port authority and asking for a conversation with the commerce secretary.
Carter, whose congressional district includes Georgia’s deepwater ports at Savannah and Brunswick, spoke with Raimondo and a NOAA official by phone Monday. Ossoff, a representative from Warnock’s office and several other House members from Georgia joined the conversation.
“I’m encouraged,”Carter said Tuesday. “The secretary indicated she wanted to work with us. She understands the severity of this.
“All of us understand the importance of protecting the right whale but we don’t want it to happen at the cost of destroying the ports of Georgia.”
He said plans are to brainstorm for solutions and to meet with the secretary and others later this month.
Carter said Georgia’s recreational fishing industry also stands to lose under the rules NOAA is proposing.
“It would take way too long to get to the Gulf Stream,” he said. “It would essentially destroy recreational fishing off the coast.”
The Glynn County Commission adopted a resolution Thursday expressing concern over expanding the speed limit rule.