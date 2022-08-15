whale
North Atlantic right whale Calvin, No. 2223, and calf, spotted off the coast of Georgia. The image comes through the efforts of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources under NOAA permit 20556-01.

 Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

A government agency wants to expand federal protection of the North Atlantic right whale off the nation’s East Coast.

The NOAA Fisheries is proposing to expand speed limit restrictions to include more craft.

