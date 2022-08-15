A government agency wants to expand federal protection of the North Atlantic right whale off the nation’s East Coast.
The NOAA Fisheries is proposing to expand speed limit restrictions to include more craft.
New National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration regulations also would broaden the spatial boundaries and timing of the seasonal speed restriction.
The 10 knot speed limit — 11.5 mph — in protected waters is currently limited to large ships but would extend to most vessels 35 to 65 feet in length if adopted.
For most of the Atlantic Coast in the U.S., the annual effective date of the rules would begin in November and end in April.
In addition, the agency is releasing a draft “roadmap” for public comment about on-demand, or “ropeless” fishing gear, that outlines potential ways to increase the use of this technology in commercial fisheries along the East Coast. NOAA says the roadmap reflects lessons from fisheries using on-demand gear, which are emerging around the world.
The purpose of the new restrictions is to increase the survivability of right whales, an endangered species. The agency has documented whales that have been killed or injured from collisions with vessels or entanglement in fishing lines.
According to NOAA Fisheries, researchers have determined that collisions and entanglements were the leading cause of death among juvenile and adult whales between 2003 and 2018.
It also noted that at least four vessel strikes killed or seriously injured right whales in U.S. waters in the last two and a half years.
“These two efforts are part of our North Atlantic Right Whale Road to Recovery, a strategy that encapsulates all of our ongoing work across the agency and in collaboration with our partners and stakeholders to conserve and rebuild the North Atlantic right whale population,” said Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries and acting assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere at NOAA.
“Despite the many challenges we face, including climate change, we must find solutions to mitigate the threats to marine mammals while supporting the livelihoods and economies of our fishing communities who put healthy food on our tables.”
Marine biologists estimate the once thriving population of the ocean-dwelling mammal to be around 350, less than 100 of which are reproductively active females.
Vessels under 65 feet in length account for five of the 12 documented lethal strike events in U.S. waters since the speed rule for larger vessels went into effect in 2008, according to NOAA Fisheries.
The restrictions would cover the waters of the nation’s entire Atlantic coast. Warmer waters of the southern coast are calving grounds for the right whale during the colder months.
The draft “ropeless roadmap” identifies the status and remaining research and technology needs for on-demand fishing gear and includes considerations of the economic, safety, operational, regulatory and enforcement challenges and opportunities related to implementing on-demand fishing, according to NOAA Fisheries.
The agency says on-demand systems provide an alternative to seasonal fishery closures that are used to reduce the risk of marine animal entanglement in fixed gear trap/pot fisheries. These fisheries typically use rope to connect surface buoys to gear on the ocean floor so it can be retrieved. according to NOAA Fisheries.
The rules would be in effect at specific dates in each region. For the Savannah area of the Georgia coast, the effective dates would be Nov. 1 through April 15.
The annual restriction would begin Nov. 15 and last through April 15 off the coast below Savannah.
Restrictions would begin Nov. 1 of each year for the East Coast north of Savannah and end at varying dates from April 15 to May 30.
Deadline for submitting commits on the new restrictions is Sept. 30.
“The request for public comment on the ropeless roadmap is separate from the proposed vessel speed rule, but the two pieces are part of a larger strategy to conserve and rebuild the North Atlantic right whale population,” said Lauren Gaches, NOAA Fisheries Public Affairs.
Comments can be posted at https://www.regulations.gov. Enter NOAA-NMFS-2022-0022 in the search box.
To date, comments submitted have been both supportive and in opposition to the expanded regulations. Some favoring the rule note the danger to the whales posed by the smaller craft, while those who object call it an overreaction and government overreach.