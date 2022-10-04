NOAA is giving small boat owners more time to comment on an offshore low speed limit the National Marine Fisheries Service is proposing.
The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration extended the deadline to Oct. 31. The comment period was initially set to end Sept. 30.
NOAA did not say why it is giving commercial fishing boats and deep sea fishing craft four additional weeks to express their opinion, but the extension comes at the heels of requests by several large organizations for more time to study the impacts of new regulations.
As proposed, the amendment to the Atlantic Right Whale Strike Reduction Rule will require vessels 35 to 65 feet in length to cap their speed at 10 knots, or roughly 11.5 mph, during specific times of the year. NMFS, which falls under NOAA, contends the rule is necessary to reduce the chance of vessels colliding with right whales along the Atlantic Coast.
Large cargo ships are already mandated not to exceed 10 knots, but under the amendment, the rule would remain in effect for a longer period of time and cover a wider expanse of ocean. Because Georgia’s offshore is a calving ground for right whales, ships would have to comply with the mandate from Nov. 1 to April 15.
The amendment also calls for the use of certain fishing gear.
As of Sept. 30, NOAA had received 3,876 comments on expanding the rule, 2,679 of which were posted online.
Online comments have been for and against the amendment.
Among those asking for an extension was the American Association of Port Authorities. The association requested the deadline be moved to Dec. 31.
The AAPA advocates for 130 public port authorities, including the Georgia Ports Authority.
“AAPA has significant policy concerns and questions with several aspects of the proposed rule and believes an extension is necessary to allow the affected ports sufficient time to identify and quantify the impacts the proposed modified rule will have, identify the additional considerations not adequately addressed in the documentation accompanying the rule, and identify areas where clarification is necessary,” Christopher J. Connor, president and CEO of AAPA, wrote NOAA.
Fishing vessels 35 feet or longer contend the rule will ruin them because of the amount of time it will take to reach fruitful fishing areas.
Organizations siding with NMFS on the proposal include the Georgia Conservancy, which observed that mother and calf pairs are at high risk of vessel strikes because they frequently rear and nurse nearshore and close to the surface of the water.
Charles H. McMillan, commenting on the new rules on behalf of the conservancy, said the rule is necessary.
“If this rule is not adopted, we fear more extensive and expensive regulatory action will be needed as the right whale populations further decline,” McMillan commented. “Thus, we see compliance with slower speeds under the proposed rule as an economically sensible choice that could help prevent more draconian measures if the precipitous decline of the last few years continues.”
NOAA estimates the North Atlantic Whale population numbers fewer than 350 today.
Comments on the rule can be found and made at: www.regulations.gov. by entering NOAA-NMFS-2022- 0022.