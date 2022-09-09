Whale Week

The American Association of Port Authoritys and the S.C. Boating and Fishing Alliance have joined the American Clean Power Association to ask NOAA Fisheries to extend a comment period.

 Provided photo

Two stakeholder groups say they are still waiting for NOAA to provide evidence that shows why it would be necessary to require fishing vessels to lower their speeds in right whale waters off the East Coast.

In the meantime, the American Association of Port Authoritys and the S.C. Boating and Fishing Alliance are joining the American Clean Power Association in asking NOAA Fisheries to extend its comment period on the proposed new rule, a period due to expire Sept. 30.

More from this section

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.

Herring stops in the Golden isles

Herring stops in the Golden isles

The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington motivated Democrat Wade Herring to challenge U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter for the 1st Congressional District seat.

Commerical fishing interest file suit against Golden Ray owner, salvager

Commerical fishing interest file suit against Golden Ray owner, salvager

A group of commercial fishermen filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier Golden Ray and the company that salvaged the shipwreck, the action coming a day before the three-year anniversary of the 656-foot vessel’s capsizing in the St. Simons Sound.