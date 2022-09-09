Two stakeholder groups say they are still waiting for NOAA to provide evidence that shows why it would be necessary to require fishing vessels to lower their speeds in right whale waters off the East Coast.
In the meantime, the American Association of Port Authoritys and the S.C. Boating and Fishing Alliance are joining the American Clean Power Association in asking NOAA Fisheries to extend its comment period on the proposed new rule, a period due to expire Sept. 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is collecting public comments on the Atlantic right whale strike reduction rule. It calls for limiting the maximum allowable speed of craft between 35 and 65 feet in length to 10 knots, roughly about 11.5 mph, during specific times of the year. It also addresses the use of fishing gear that would minimize right whale entanglements.
Based in Washington, D.C., the AAPA is asking NOAA to move the deadline for submitting comments to Dec. 31.
Large vessels already operate under the 10-knot regulation, but the new rule would expand the boundaries of compliance.
“AAPA has significant policy concerns and questions with several aspects of the proposed rule and believes an extension is necessary to allow the affected ports sufficient time to identify and quantify the impacts the proposed modified rule will have, identify the additional considerations not adequately addressed in the documentation accompanying the rule, and identify areas where clarification is necessary,” Christopher J. Connor, president and CEO of AAPA, wrote NOAA this month.
The AAPA advocates for the Georgia Ports Authority and 129 other public port authorities in the U.S., Canada, Caribbean and Latin America.
“NOAA’s proposed recommendations, if implemented without taking appropriate steps to mitigate the impacts they will have on vessel safety and maritime commerce, will negatively impact ports along the East Coast,” Connor wrote.
The speed limit and fishing gear requirements will benefit the right whale population, which number fewer than 350, according to NOAA. A regulated lower speed will reduce the risk of collisions, according to NOAA.
The S.C. Boating and Fishing Alliance is waiting for information to back up the data on which the new rule is based.
“The National Marine Fisheries Service’s (NMFS) proposed rule implicates numerous complex scientific and commercial issues covering virtually the entire Eastern Seaboard,” R. Gettys Brannon III, CEO of the alliance, wrote NOAA. “The proposal also involves many novel regulatory and logistical issues that, to date, have received little, if any, public scrutiny.
“NMFS seeks public comment on all of these issues. But it has not made available the information and data necessary to evaluate and thoughtfully comment on these important topics.”
NMFS is a division of NOAA.
The alliance is made up of boaters, anglers, manufacturers, dealers and retailers, an industry with a $5 billion impact that supports 23,000 jobs, according to Brannon.
It is asking NOAA for a 60-day extension on the comment period.
Brannon noted in his Sept. 7 letter that the NMFS acknowledged during an August seminar with the alliance and others that it lacked information on “numerous basic questions about the availability of information on which the proposed rule is premised.”
The alliance has yet to receive answers to its questions, including data on the number and location of whale strikes by vessels.
“Other stakeholders requested similar information for various locations in waters elsewhere along the Eastern Seaboard,” Brannon wrote. “Each time, the NMFS representatives acknowledged that this information is not found in the materials that are available for public review and committed to posting this information and additional data on NMFS’s website.
“To date, NMFS has not done so. The absence of this information denies the public an opportunity to evaluate and comment on key underpinnings of the proposal.”
The American Clean Power Association was among the first to ask for a 60-day comment period extension. It said the extension would allow it to determine how the new rules would affect the construction and maintenance of windmills at sea, among other projects involving its membership.
In Georgia, its coastal waters popular calving grounds for right whales, the rules would remain in effect from Nov. 1 to April 15.
NOAA is picking up more allies for the expanded regulations, including the Georgia Conservancy.
Charles H. McMillan, commenting on the new rules on behalf of the organization, says the rule is necessary.
“If this rule is not adopted, we fear more extensive and expensive regulatory action will be needed as the right whale populations further decline,” he wrote. “Thus, we see compliance with slower speeds under the proposed rule as an economically sensible choice that could help prevent more draconian measures if the precipitous decline of the last few years continues.”
He wrote that mother and calf pairs are at high risk of vessel strikes because they frequently rear and nurse nearshore and close to the water surface.
“The first three months of a calf’s life are spent on the Atlantic shores of the Southeast, so the reduced speed is important in our waters,” he wrote.
Comments on the rule can be found and made at: //www.regulations.gov. Enter NOAA-NMFS-2022-0022.