Over one million Americans were vaccinated in the first 10 days of Pfizer’s COVID-19 rollout according to the Centers for Disease Control, and while hundreds received the vaccine in Glynn County local officials have heard no word on when to expect the next round.
“We do expect vaccine supplies to increase over time, and the CDC anticipates that all adults should be able to get vaccinated later in 2021,” said Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s still a really long tunnel.”
Davis said the health district received just over 2,000 doses of the vaccine earlier this week, which will go straight to phase 1a individuals. That includes frontline healthcare workers whose job it is to deal directly with individuals who are or are likely to be infected with COVID-19 and employees and residents of senior care facilities in the eight-county district.
Exactly who will fit into the next phase, dubbed phase 1b by the CDC, is still in the tuning phase.
“A CDC advisory group met over the weekend and voted to recommend that the next phase include people 75 years of age and older as well as frontline essential workers,” Davis said. “I expect we’ll have more information about phase 1b criteria in Georgia in the coming days.”
No vaccines had been distributed at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s senior care center as of this week, but SGHS President and CEO Michael Scherneck said over 300 frontline workers at its Brunswick and St. Marys hospitals had received the vaccine recently. More have been requested from the state Department of Public Health, but he said there has been no indication of when they might arrive.
“Our team members are being offered the opportunity to receive the vaccine as it becomes available on a prioritized basis, with clinical team members and physicians who care for COVID-19 patients, especially our critical care staff, as our first in line,” Scherneck said.
Another factor affecting the speed of the vaccine rollout is on the logistical side.
“The logistics involved in administering the vaccine are more complex than might be expected given the need for a second vaccination along with the fact that recipients need to be monitored for at least 15 minutes following vaccine administration,” Scherneck said.
With the end of COVID-19’s out-of-control spread so near, Scherneck and Davis encouraged all citizens to continue wearing face masks in public, washing their hands regularly, keeping a six-foot distance from anyone outside one’s household and staying home when they feel sick.
Davis also reminded residents of the eight-county Coastal Health District that health departments in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Long counties will only provide essential services for the foreseeable future as staff focus on administering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Only essential services related to women, infants and children, childhood immunizations required for school attendance, sexually transmitted diseases, tuberculosis and HIV and contraception services will be available during this period.
Appointments are required for all services, and many scheduled appointments will be rescheduled, according to a spokesperson for the health department. The change does not affect environmental health services.
To make an appointment for essential services at the Glynn County Health Department, call 912-264-3961. For the McIntosh County Health Department, call 912-832-5473. The Camden County Health Department can be reached at 912-882-8515.