The public was given the opportunity to comment on the proposed $80.1 million Glynn County budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1 at Thursday’s county commission meeting.
Nobody took advantage of the opportunity.
“Obviously, everyone in the county thinks we did a good job,” said Commission Chairman Wayne Neal, generating chuckles from the audience.
Every item on the consent agenda was approved with the exception of two items. The first was a correction to the budget to clarify the Glynn Haven project.
The other discussion was about the Frederica Road realignment project.
An environmental consultant for the project said permits are still needed from several organizations, including the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and National Park Service.
The planned work will remove a curve near Christ Church Frederica to straighten the road, which is considered a public safety issue.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said he has been a supporter of the project since it was first proposed four years ago. But he said no dirt should be moved until all permits have been approved.
“It’s purely for public safety,” he said. “The bend in the road may have been adequate for a horse and buggy but not a corvette.”
It’s not just cars that use the road. Tour buses taking visitors to the north end of the island and to Fort Frederica have to navigate the road.
Commissioner David O’Quinn agreed the work is needed to improve public safety.
“Traffic on that road will continue to increase,” he said.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said the church has a long history, including the four sitting presidents who attended services there.
“It’s the most visited landmark on St. Simons Island,” he said. “It’s a very busy place.”
Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to support the low bid for the Frederica Road realignment project at Christ Church submitted by Underground Excavating in the amount of $1.67 million. The church is funding $1.61 million.
The county will pay the remaining $56,070 for work on Stevens Road to make the intersection to Frederica Road 90 degrees for public safety.