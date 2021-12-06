Elected officials representing the Golden Isles in the state General Assembly have no plans to pursue legislation that could result in disbanding the Glynn County Police Department.
Members of the Glynn County Commission feel the same way.
“It’s a dead issue as far as I’m concerned. It’s not on the table at all,” Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker said.
Former state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, sponsored legislation last year with the support of Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, who introduced it in the House.
County officials argued the legislation violated the state Constitution’s home rule statute which allows counties to create police departments.
Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, agreed with the commissioners that the proposed legislation was unconstitutional and declined to support the measure in the General Assembly.
The bill allowing the state to dissolve county police departments did not pass and will be removed from consideration in the upcoming session.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste, who was hired earlier this year, is about two weeks from earning his POST certification and should be on the job for years to come.
Battiste assumed command of the department on July 7, but his swearing-in ceremony was canceled when county officials learned he had to complete POST certification first.
“He should be certified before Christmas,” Neal said.
As for the proposed legislation being resurrected during the upcoming General Assembly session, Neal said he believes it’s a dead issue.
“There is no momentum I’m aware of,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said he doesn’t expect the issue to be resurrected during the upcoming legislative session.
“That’s a dead deal as far as I’m concerned,” he said.