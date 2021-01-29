Brunswick’s Belk location in the Glynn Place Mall is not expected to be a casualty of the company’s recent decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
“Belk will remain open for business, and our customers will continue to receive the quality merchandise and service they expect when shopping at Belk’s nearly 300 stores across the Southeast and at belk.com,” said Jennifer Anderson, a spokesperson for Belk. “We do not anticipate store closings or layoffs in conjunction with this financial restructuring, including in Brunswick.”
Belk is the last anchor store at Glynn Place Mall, where it operates a main store and a number of specialized shops. JC Penney and Sears, the other two anchor stores, closed after their corporations filed for bankruptcy.
Belk, based in Charlotte, N.C., is going through the Chapter 11 process to get court approval for a bankruptcy exit plan, which will help the company get out from under $450 million in debt.
Combined with a $225 million cash infusion from Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm with a majority stake in Belk, the company plans to come back bigger and better via “investment in strategic initiatives, including delivering a seamless omnichannel shopping experience and expanding Belk’s product offerings in home goods, outdoor and wellness,” Anderson said.
The financial restructuring required by the bankruptcy process will likely be completed in a month.
“We have not filed for bankruptcy, but once we do file, we expect to be out of Chapter 11 by the end of February as we have reached an agreement with our sponsor and a majority of our lenders on the terms of a prepackaged plan,” Anderson said.
Belk was founded in 1888, eventually spreading across 16 states in the Southeast U.S. Currently, just under 300 Belk stores continue to do business across the region.
Based in New York, Sycamore Partners was founded in 2011 and specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related businesses.