No one hurt after plane crashes in marsh

No one was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon when a small airplane carrying two teenagers and an adult went down in the marsh north of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport, said Alec Eaton of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Savannah lifted the two 17-year-old boys and the man from the marsh at around 4 p.m. near Dan Lane in northern Glynn County, Eaton said.
The Piper aircraft was flying south in route to Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport at about 3:06 p.m. when it apparently ran out of fuel, forcing it to crash land in the marsh.
Due to low tide, county emergency response officials could not reach them by boat, Eaton said. A call was made to the Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter from Savannah. The copter reached the three within 15 minutes of getting airborne, Eaton said.
“Once we knew everyone was OK, we were able to contact the Coast Guard, and they sent the helicopter from Savannah,” Eaton said. “It was a pretty quick and speedy response. They picked ‘em up in a bucket and took all three to the (Brunswick-Golden Isles) airport, where they were interviewed by the FAA and released.”
It is unclear who was piloting the plane, Eaton said.