Captains of fishing and charter boats are still waiting to hear whether they will be required to follow the same rules as cargo ships when in waters visited by right whales.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration received a proposal from the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2022 to cap the speed of all vessels 35 feet in length and longer at 10 knots or 11.5 mph in Atlantic waters during seasons when the endangered mammal is present.
Georgia’s coastal waters are calving grounds for the whale.
Large ships are already complying with the speed restriction, but the new rule would expand both the area and time of compliance.
The restriction would be in place annually for close to six months out of the year beginning Nov. 1 in Georgia waters.
“NOAA Fisheries is reviewing the public comments provided to the agency and anticipates taking final action on the proposed rule in 2023,” said Lauren Gaches, NOAA Fisheries Public Affairs.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter announced in the final months of 2022 that he planned to meet with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Gina M. Raimondo to discuss the proposal. Carter, a Republican, represents Georgia’s coastal counties and its saltwater fishing industry in Congress.
“We have a meeting on the calendar, but it has not happened yet,” said Carter spokeswoman Harley Adsit.
Carter and Georgia’s entire delegation to Washington, including the two Senate Democrats, addressed a letter to Raimondo last October asking her to consider concerns raised by Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch. In addition to being unsafe for the large cargo vessels, the rule proposed by NMFS would cost the state millions of dollars and jobs, Lynch wrote in his own letter to the Interior Department secretary.
“We believe NOAA is overlooking several critical factors as it seeks to implement harmful changes to the rule,” Lynch wrote. “The proposed rule raises considerable life and safety concerns and would cause further interruptions to an already strained supply chain. If implemented in its current form, this rule will exacerbate congestion at American ports – resulting in detrimental effects on the nation’s economy.”
The American Association of Port Authoritys, which includes the Georgia Ports Authority, also cautions against implementing the new plan.
NOAA received thousands of comments on the proposal, including a thumbs down email from a large fishing organization in South Carolina.
Those favoring the amendment argue it is necessary to protect an endangered species whose numbers have dwindled to less than 350.
“If this rule is not adopted, we fear more extensive and expensive regulatory action will be needed as the right whale populations further decline,” Charles H. McMillan wrote on behalf of the Georgia Conservancy during an extended public comment period. “Thus, we see compliance with slower speeds under the proposed rule as an economically sensible choice that could help prevent more draconian measures if the precipitous decline of the last few years continues.”