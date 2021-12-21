The Salvation Army’s annual last minute appeal to meet community needs won’t be coming this year, Major Pam Starr said.
Part of that was because of the generosity of donors last year, she said.
First, each of the 650 wish list ornaments on the Angel Trees were taken. That led the Salvation Army to believe that every child would have the Christmas clothes and toys they had requested. That was not the case, however, because some of the Angel Tree lists were not returned with the gifts, she said.
That turned out to be mostly an inconvenience because the response was so generous from 2020’s last minute appeal that the Salvation Army had leftover gifts in storage that it used to provide the gifts, Starr said.
Also, donations at Red Kettle collection sites are up about 10% over last year.
That hasn’t resulted in a corresponding increase in the bottom line, however, because of inflation.
With higher fuel prices it is more expensive to get the kettles and workers to the collection points, Starr said.
Also, the Salvation Army has had to pay higher wages to the paid bell-ringers, and the two factors have combined to eat up about half of the increase in collections, she said.
Starr said earlier she has made it a goal to man all the collection sites with community volunteers but still has to hire workers for some sites.